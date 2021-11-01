



AUCKLAND, New Zealand The candidates did not know they were competing. The winner received no prize. And, at least in appearance, the champion did not seem fit to compete. The competition was for the Bird of the Year in New Zealand, an annual competition that gives New Zealanders an opportunity to rank their favorite birds from the country’s 200 native species and raise awareness of their ecological condition. But this year, a long-tailed bat, one of two New Zealand native mammals, left with the top prize, contest organizers said Monday. The night owl guts, known as pekapeka-tou-roa, led some on social media to call the contest a farce and a railroad for a stolen election. But other voters applauded the victory.

The real theft of the girl / gets energy for work, said one from Aucklander in a Twitter post. Another user saw the concern as well a potential source of inspiration, writing: If pekapeka tou roa can win the Bird of the Year despite not being a bird, then you can seek your love, anything is possible.

Bird of the Year, a two-week campaign run by the conservation charity Forest and Bird, takes place as New Zealand’s electoral system through a instantaneous flow system. The competition has a long history of ballot stuffing, rigged voting and even rumors of Russian intervention. Last year, a hacker entered more than 1,500 fake ballots into an election database, sending a no-fly bird to the top. But this year’s result was not the subject of any such sculpture, organizers said. They had included in New Zealand two species of bats among bird contenders for the first time to help raise awareness. Laura Keown, a contest spokeswoman, said: Due to the lack of mammals in New Zealand, Naked of the Year would be a very boring contest. It just felt like a good opportunity to highlight this critically endangered native species and bring them out of the darkness into the light.

The sites of two species of bats face many of the same difficulties as the most famous creatures like the kiwi, which won the bird competition in 2009. Land mammals are endangered by pests such as mice, cats and posums, as well as from the destruction of their forest habitats and climate change. The population is shrinking by about 5 percent a year. For a long time, a night owl led the bird competition much, Mrs. Keown told reporters last week. The smallest short-tailed bat was the only other contender to give voters a contest for long-tailed bat money. Behind them was a cockapo a large, flightless parrot, which was the champion of years past. Perhaps drawn by the allure of the cute and fuzzy faces of New Zealand’s native bats, the nearly 57,000 voters around the world weighed in for this year online contest the most in the 16-year history of racing. I like to think that because kiwis love their bats so much and they just enjoyed this chance to vote for the bats, especially for New Zealand’s highest honor, Bird of the Year, said Ms. . Keown. Most New Zealanders have never seen the shy nocturnal mammal, which is roughly the size of a thumb and capable of flying from tree to tree at a maximum speed of more than 35 miles per hour.

They do not interact with humans at all, said Kerry Borkin, a nude ecologist at the New Zealand Department of Conservation. Because of this, there are so many things they were still learning about bats, which actually makes them really exciting.

“Once bats are pushed out of an area, it is extremely difficult to get them back,” said Dr. Borkin. We need to keep those trees we already have and plant more so that there will be more in the future to use the bats. Ms. Keown could not confirm whether the night bats will make another appearance in the races of the coming years. The Bird of the Year is no stranger to controversy, I will say this, Ms. Keown said. We always smooth some feathers.

