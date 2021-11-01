The fear of Halloween Covid forces Shanghai Disney into closure





That was until this year, when a single confirmed case sent the park and its adjacent shopping district, Disneytown, into an immediate blockade Sunday evening.

Extreme measures saw tens of thousands of visitors and staff forced to undergo coronavirus testing before being allowed to leave the park after police blocked exits and secured the ground.

In a video that has gone viral on Chinese social media, crowds appear lined up in front of makeshift test sites as health workers with full personal protective equipment (PPE) watch. In the background, colorful fireworks illuminate the night sky over a fairytale castle.

The surreal comparison of an improvised mass testing and a Disney fireworks display is the latest example of how China’s strict zero Covid policy has penetrated into every corner of the lives of Chinese citizens.

As countries around the world gradually open up and learn to live with the coronavirus, China remains bent completely eradicating Covid-19 from within its borders, deploying massive efforts and resources to eradicate even a single case. In its public statement, Shanghai Disney did not provide detailed reasons for the closure, only saying it was to “cooperate with the pandemic investigation in other provinces and cities.” But a local health commission in neighboring Jiangsu province said a woman who visited Shanghai Disney on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19. The woman had taken a train to Shanghai from Jiangxi province on Friday. During her return trip the next day, it was discovered that it was a close contact of a confirmed case in Jiangxi and she was removed from the train for quarantine. She tested positive on Sunday and had a fever, and was diagnosed as a confirmed case, according to the Hangzhou municipal government, where the woman landed. As of Monday morning, 33,863 people who were at Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown over the weekend had been tested and all the results came out negative, according to the Shanghai government. But state media said about 100,000 people had visited the park over the weekend, citing sources. Both Disneyland and Disneytown will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday “to follow the prevention and control requirements of Covid-19,” the resort said in a statement. The Disney-affiliated subway station has also been closed until further notice. While closing the park for a single occasion is likely to be considered extreme by most people outside China, many Chinese internet users have praised the Shanghai and Disney governments for what they see as a gentle, targeted and effective response. . The tests were well organized and carried out quickly, and visitors were allowed to return home or to their hotels, instead of being placed in centralized quarantine. They are required to isolate themselves and undergo another Covid test 24 hours after leaving the park. If that test is also negative, visitors will be asked to observe 12 days of health monitoring and take more tests – but they will not be confined to their homes or hotel rooms. The requirements are in fact quite lenient when compared to some of the stricter measures taken by other local authorities, as they rush to contain a rapid spread of Covid-19 explosion across China. Over the past two weeks, the country has registered more than 300 confirmed cases in 14 provinces and regions, with health officials WARNING! on Saturday the situation was “grave and complicated”. Last week, two high-speed trains heading to Beijing were stopped in the middle of their trips when two crew members were discovered to be close contacts of confirmed cases. Hundreds of passengers on board were sent to centralized quarantine. In Jiangxi province, a county turned all traffic lights to red to discourage traffic after a single case was reported on Saturday. Drivers of red traffic lights will be punished according to traffic rules, the district traffic police said in a statement on Saturday. The mandate was withdrawn on Sunday after sparking an online protest. In Inner Mongolia’s Ein flag, nearly 10,000 tourists were stranded after the city imposed a blockade on dozens of cases last month. Authorities began sending them to their cities last week, but more than 300 tourists remained in Ein Banner as of Sunday, according to state media And in Beijing, some residents u ankua on social media they could not return to the Chinese capital after making a trip out of town. Beijing tightened entry restrictions for domestic travelers last month, canceling flights from cities with known infections. Last week, he also barred entry for people who had visited infected sites in the past 14 days – even if they are Beijing residents who want to return home. But on Weibo, a platform similar to China’s Twitter, some said they were prevented from buying train or flight tickets to Beijing even though they had not visited places with infections or designated areas of medium or high risk. The Chinese capital has always been a top priority in the country’s policy against Covid Zero, and now, it is on even higher alert as a series of politically significant events are planned for the coming months. Next week, members of the ruling Communist Party’s elite Central Committee will gather in the capital for their annual meeting, which paves the way for President Xi Jinping to stay in power for a third term at the party congress next fall. . In February, Beijing will host the 2022 Winter Olympics, becoming the first city to host the Summer and Winter Games. As increasingly stringent restrictions overturn lives in Beijing and across China, Shanghai is fast becoming the nation’s envy of being the last bastion of more reasonable and relatively mild Covid measures. But how long this will take remains to be seen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/01/china/china-covid-extreme-measures-mic-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos