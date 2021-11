In line to save the world: Delegates go to the COP26 summit venue

Peopke works during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) where world leaders discuss how to tackle climate change globally, in Glasgow Scotland, UK, October 31, 2021. REUTERS / Yves Herman

GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) – More than a thousand delegates lined up for more than an hour to attend the opening remarks of Monday at the UN climate conference in Glasgow, which ended against strong winds. Scotland winters and most wearing masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. But social distancing was almost impossible as the crowd moved towards the entrance curves for security checks and to show test results proving they were not infected with the coronavirus. “We are lucky at least it is not raining,” said Tereza Koubkova of the Czech Republic delegation as she waited outside the COP26 conference for the “blue zone” for government delegates, business leaders, NGO representatives and journalists. Amidst the crowd, a group of activists shouted slogans and blew up an electronic music remix of activist Greta Thunberg’s past speeches. Delegates were asked to submit negative results from daily COVID-19 tests before being allowed to enter the country. The U.S. delegation announced Monday morning that President Joe Bidens’s test was clear. Several leaders arrived in Jaguar electric vehicles, setting the tone for a conference aimed at planning a fossil fuel departure. Leaders stopped for photos on a gray carpet lying in front of the blue background of the COP26 logo before entering. Overlooking the crowds near the scene, a girl held a homemade flag out of the hotel window urging delegates to save the planet – while the adults in the room asked her to leave. Reporting by Mark John, Jake Spring and Ilze Filks; Written by Katy Daigle; Edited by Edmund Blair Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/queuing-save-world-delegates-head-into-cop26-summit-venue-2021-11-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos