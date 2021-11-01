COP26: Trudeau continues its promise to limit oil and gas emissions





GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – Canada will take the first step towards limiting emissions from the oil and gas sector today as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau begins two days of leaders’ talks at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow. This is the 26th meeting of the Council of the Parties to the UN climate convention, known as COP26. Trudeau is attending alongside more than 120 other world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Canada will not increase its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets further than announced earlier this year. In July, Canada officially unveiled its new target at the UN, which aims to have 40 to 45 percent fewer emissions than in 2005 by 2030. The previous target was a 30 percent reduction in emissions from 2005 to 2030. Trudeau’s latest election platform included a series of new policies to achieve this revised target, including a promise that oil and gas emissions will be curtailed and reduced until they reach net zero by 2050. The lack of regulations for the oil and gas sector emissions has long been a bad point between Canada’s environmental groups and the federal government. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told The Canadian Press before leaving for Scotland that the new government advisory body would be tasked with assisting artisanal targets for the oil and gas cap. Today he will send a letter to the advisory group to start the process. Trudeau arrives at the COP from the G20 leaders summit in Rome, where leaders agreed that global warming should be limited to 1.5 C by the end of this century. However, they failed to agree on specific actions to do so. “There is no doubt that Canada and a number of other countries would have wanted a stronger language and stronger commitments in the fight against climate change than others,” Trudeau said at his closing press conference. “But we have made significant progress in recognizing 1.5 degrees. It is the ambition we must share.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 1, 2021.

