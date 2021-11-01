Salt tongue: why are UK and France fighting for fishing licenses? | Fishing industry

Britain and France have been at loggerheads over post-Brexit fishing licenses for UK waters since the beginning of the year. Both sides are now threatening imminent action and misinterpretations have not helped.

What is at the heart of the line?

Under the Brexit trade and cooperation agreement (TCA), French fishermen can continue to fish between 6 and 12 miles off the coast of the UK and off Guernsey and Jersey until 2026 if they have a discretionary license issued by Britain.

To be granted that license, they must have previously fished in those waters between 2012 and 2016, but the two countries disagree on the evidence required for the past activity and how many of them should be needed.

France says for the 6-12 mile zone and outside Guernsey and Jersey, 210 licenses have been issued so far while it has requested 454. Authorities say only about 20 of Boulogne 112-strong fleets are currently allowed to fish in that area.

The UK says it has granted around 1700 licenses, or 98% of EU applications. But that figure includes fishing licenses in Britain’s exclusive economic zone between 12 and 200 miles offshore, which were automatic under TCA terms.

The crux of the argument is that in the disputed areas (6 km-12 km and around Jersey and Guernsey), the TCA determines which vessels qualify for a license through their past activity, but does not specify exactly what evidence is required.

What threatens both parties?

France says the rules set by the UK, Jersey and Guernsey are unfair to smaller boats, which usually do not have GPS equipment to test past presence in UK waters. Britain says it has the right to demand the evidence it wants.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Sunday that if the UK does not change its approach, France could ban the unloading of UK ships at some French ports, carry out additional license checks, tighten truck controls and strengthen customs and hygiene controls from Tuesday.

Both parties seem to believe that the other has or is about to violate the TCA terms.

France Europe Minister Clment Beaune said on Sunday that the UK had failed to issue a significant amount of licenses and was targeting a country. This was not a technical issue, it was a political choice and a violation of the TCA, he said.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gave France 48 hours on Monday to withdraw its completely unreasonable threats, warning that the UK could otherwise use the mechanisms of our trade deal with the EU to take action.

What happens next?

It depends on what measures France implements on Tuesday and how the UK chooses to respond, but either or both parties can enter the TCA dispute settlement process.

This would first require passing to consultations, then, if they fail, would trigger arbitration. If a party is found to have violated the TCA, it must abide by the decision within a reasonable time or risk the winning party withdrawing the TCA benefits.

Given the rhetoric from both sides and the domestic political advantage to be gained from a tough game, it is difficult to see a rapid de-escalation. There may be little appetite in the EU27 for a fish war, but there is also a sense that Britain is pushing its fate too often.

Issues are also not helped by mistranslations. Boris Johnson quoted a letter from French Prime Minister Jean Castex to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, in which he said he called on the EU to punish Britain.

Other reports said the letter asked the EU to inflict damage on the UK. The phrase can best be translated as: It is vital to show European public opinion that compliance with the commitments made is non-negotiable and that it is more harmful to leave the EU than to stay in it.

The point was unfortunately formulated, but has been voiced by many EU leaders since the Brexit referendum.