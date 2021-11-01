The global death toll from Covid exceeds 5 million, but the total number is higher





The coronavirus is responsible for more than five million confirmed deaths worldwide as of Monday, according to data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Such a loss would wipe out almost the entire population of Melbourne, Australia or most of the nation of Singapore. Experts say five million is an understatement. Many countries are unable to accurately record the number of people who have died from Covid-19, such as India and African nations; Experts have questioned the veracity of the data from other countries, such as Russia. All of these estimates still rely on the availability of data, or someone who goes and collects it before local antibodies and memories fade, said Adam Kucharski, an associate professor at the London School of Tropical Hygiene and Medicine, who analyzes mathematically outbreaks of infectious diseases. Globally, there will have been many unprecedented local tragedies. The actual number of people missing from Covid-19 could be underestimated by a multiple of two to 10 in some countries, said Denis Nash, an epidemiologist at the Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy at New York City University. In general, he said, the true global number could be as high as twice the reported figure (not up to 10 times, as a previous version of this article was wrongly implied).

The rate of confirmed deaths appears to have slowed slightly as the world reached four million in early July, despite the rapid spread of the Delta variant since then, a sign that the spread of vaccines could have an impact, at least in some parts of the world. . It took nine months for the virus to kill one million people, three and a half more to reach two million, three more to claim three million and about two and a half to cross four million. The United States leads all other countries, with more than 745,000 deaths confirmed in total. The countries with the highest number of deaths reported after the United States are, in turn, Brazil, India, Mexico and Russia. The global death rate reported has risen over the past two weeks following a downward trend for most of September and the first half of October, but with an average of over 7,000 deaths per day, it remains about 3,000 less than the peak of its in August. The World Health Organization said last week in a report on pandemic conditions that confirmed deaths had risen in Europe and Southeast Asia and fell in parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Dr. Nash said the mortality rate seems to be slowing down in countries around the world where we are doing a good job at counting deaths, which also happen to be the countries in the world that have the best access to vaccines. But, he continued, I think there are places where there is an increase in mortality, but they just do not measure them.

The 20 countries that have recorded the most reported deaths per capita in recent weeks are mostly in Eastern Europe and the Caribbean, and most of them have vaccinated far less than half of their population. Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Europe, although three-quarters of the European Union is on the rise population has been fully vaccinated. Those inoculation rates fall in countries like Bulgaria and Romania and are even lower in countries outside the bloc, such as Armenia. This vaccination gap continued even as vaccines became more available. A September report on perceptions of the pandemic by the European Council on Foreign Relations said inequality appeared to have been driven mainly by misinformation, mistrust and skepticism. Vaccine reluctance is also a major problem for the Caribbean nations, and many of them also face unequal dose distribution and logistical constraints, the WHO said in October. WHO officials have pressured rich countries to provide more vaccines to the poorer ones. They and others have condemned the collection of vaccines and most booster programs when most of the world has not yet been inoculated. Worldwide, about 76 percent of the recordings that were administered were in high- and middle-income countries, according to the Our World in Data project at Oxford University. Only 0.6 percent of doses are administered in low-income countries. Dr. Nash said he hoped expanded access to vaccines and new pharmaceutical treatments, including an antiviral pill from Merck, would eventually curb the virus. Dr. Kucharski said the actual number of dead will not be known for a long time. People need to be aware that it can take years to really understand the Covid-19 number, he said.

