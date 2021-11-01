The capital of Thailand welcomes the first tourists for holidays without quarantine





BANGKOK, Nov 1 (Reuters) – More than a thousand foreign tourists arrived in Bangkok on Monday, the Thai capital’s first wave of passengers in 18 months, as part of a quarantine for visitors vaccinated against COVID-19. There were 1,534 foreign arrivals and 890 Thais on 40 international flights on opening day Monday, senior health official Kiattiphum Wongraijit said. The waiver covers more than 60 countries, including the United States and China, plus several countries in Europe, from where some were escaping the winter blouse. “Right now, in Europe as you know it is quite cold, so we decided to go here,” said German tourist Simon Raithel, among the first newcomers. Thailand, one of Asia-Pacific’s most popular tourist destinations, has enforced strict entry restrictions that were criticized in the travel industry for being too cumbersome and economically damaging. More than 3 million tourism-dependent jobs in Thailand and about $ 50 billion in annual revenue are lost. Prior to the pandemic, tourism accounted for about 12% of Thailand’s GDP, with a study ranking Bangkok as the most visited city in the world. Thailand tested the waters with the reopening of Phuket Island, but the pilot scheme had mixed results, withdrawing only 1% of its monthly pre-pandemic level when it launched in July. Under the new national program, visitors must expect a negative test for COVID-19 on arrival and be able to travel freely the next day. “It’s a lot easier,” said Marguerite Jeason of France. “It used to be 14 nights.” Airlines have rushed to prepare the country for the expected influx of visitors, bringing the planes back from hibernation. However, recovery is expected to be relatively slow, with 180,000 foreign arrivals projected this year and 7 million next year, compared to about 40 million in 2019. Written by Chayut Setboonsarng; Edited by Jane Wardell, Martin Petty Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/bangkok-welcomes-first-tourists-quarantine-free-holiday-2021-11-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos