Trudeau addresses leaders at COP26: “What happened in Lytton can and will happen everywhere” – National

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recalled Lytton, BC, on Monday as he called for global action in the fight against climate change and formally pledged a limit on emissions produced by Canada’s oil and gas sector.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the 26th meeting of the Council of the Parties at the UN climate convention, known as COP26, where more than 120 world leaders gathered for two days to assess global efforts to address what many see it as an existential problem.

It was in that context that Trudeau referred to the record temperatures that created the scene for the devastating fire that engulfed the village of Lytton in June, destroying much of the community.

“What happened in Lytton can and has and will happen everywhere,” Trudeau told gathered leaders, including US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “How many other signs do we need?” This is our time to stand up and stand together. “

Trudeau went on to formally launch his government’s latest efforts to reduce Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions by committing to a limit on emissions from the country’s oil and gas sector.

Such a threshold was promised on the Liberals’ last election platform, with plans to cut emissions until they reach net zero by 2050. The lack of regulation for this sector has long been a bad omen between environmental groups and Ottawa.

“We will limit the oil and gas sector emissions today and ensure that they decrease tomorrow at the pace and rate needed to reach net zero by 2050,” Trudeau told leaders.

“This is not a small task for a major oil and gas producer. It’s a big step that is absolutely necessary. “

















Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault was expected to send a letter to the new government advisory body to launch the process later Monday.

Trudeau arrived at the COP from the G20 leaders summit in Rome, where leaders agreed that global warming should be limited to 1.5 C by the end of this century. However, they failed to agree on specific actions to do so.

While Trudeau promised to limit emissions in the oil and gas sector, Canada will not increase its greenhouse gas reduction targets further than announced earlier this year.

In July, Canada officially unveiled its new target, which aims to have 40 to 45 percent fewer emissions than at 2005 by 2030, at the UN. The previous target was a 30 percent reduction in emissions from 2005 to 2030.

The prime minister said on Sunday that while there is always a lot of attention paid to setting goals, not enough attention is paid to meeting them. He said Canada is now focused on implementing the policies needed to meet its existing objectives.

To that end, he used his speech Monday to list the actions his government has taken to deliver on its promises, including setting a price for carbon.

He also noted that Canada has committed $ 5.3 billion to help low- and middle-income countries with their emission reduction and mitigation efforts, with up to $ 1 billion of this funding going to help places to get rid of coal.