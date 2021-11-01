Jersey issues 49 more fishing licenses for French boats in mid – turn | Foreign policy

Jersey has issued another 49 licenses for French boats in a notable effort to soften a post-Brexit dispute over fisheries rights, in which the UK and France have issued head-to-head threats.

The Jersey government said it was allowing another round of interim licenses until the end of January to allow time for new deals to be struck as the two sides prepare to meet to try to resolve the dispute.

The European Commission has said officials from France, Britain, Jersey, Guernsey and the commission will meet in Brussels on Monday afternoon. A spokesman said the meeting, which was convened by the commission, was aimed at a speedy settlement of outstanding issues.

Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned France that it had 48 hours to withdraw from the threats made in the fisheries licenses dispute or Britain would start talks on the disputes set out in the Brexit agreement.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, has previously given the UK until Tuesday to make a move to allow more French boats access to fishing waters.

At a post-G20 press conference, Macron said Britain must give ground or France would trigger threatened trade retaliation this week. The ball is in Britain’s court. If the British make no move, the November 2 measures will have to be put in place, he said.

French officials have said they will stop fishing vessels in the UK from several ports and tighten customs controls on trucks entering the country unless more licenses are issued for their small vessels to fish in British waters.

The diplomatic dispute over fisheries, a very small sector of the economy, threatened to obscure the G20 talks in Rome at the weekend and the Cop26 in Glasgow this week.

Jersey said the move would bring the number of licenses issued for French ships to 162. Her government said it was open to receiving further data on unlicensed ships and new applications could be submitted at any time.

It is still unclear whether the additional licenses will have any effect in the row. Speaking to AFP on Monday, Macron reiterated that the reprisals would take effect at midnight today if both sides fail to make progress.

Nearly 1,700 EU vessels are licensed to fish in UK waters, which equates to 98% of EU applications for fishing licenses, says the UK government, but that figure is questionable in Paris. .

Truss suggested Monday that Macron may be making unreasonable threats because he has a tough choice on the verge.

Asked if France and the UK had reached an agreement, Truss told Sky News: the deal has not been done. The French have made completely unreasonable threats, including the Channel Islands and our fishing industry, and they must repel those threats.

She said that if the French did not withdraw the threats, the UK government would use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU to take action, which could lead to taking direct action in trade.

Truss said: The French have been brought in unfairly. It is not within the terms of the trade agreement. And if someone behaves unfairly in a trade deal, you have the right to take action against him and ask for some compensatory measures and that is what we will do if the French do not withdraw.

[The French must] stop threatening fishing vessels in the UK, stop threatening Canal ports and acknowledge that we are fully within our rights to share fishing licenses in accordance with the trade agreement, as we have done.

She said she would absolutely take legal action in the coming days if France did not withdraw, adding: This issue must be resolved in the next 48 hours.

Asked why the dispute had arisen, Truss said: You can say French elections are coming. Truss seemed angry at the dispute and said: I am not at all happy about what happened.

Pierre-Henri Dumont, a French politician for the Les Rpublicains party, said France simply wanted the UK to fulfill its commitments made during the post-Brexit treaty. He said he thinks there may be a need to open more difficult negotiations with the British side.

He told BBC Radio 4s Today: “What we are asking for is for the British government to fulfill and keep its promises made with the signing of this post-Brexit agreement. They were not looking anymore. They were not looking for something that was not in this treaty. They simply demanded that the British government comply with and retain its signature. This is.