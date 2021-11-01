International
David Attenborough urges Cop26 executives to be motivated by hope rather than fear | Cop26
Sir David Attenborough has called on leaders at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow to be motivated by hope rather than fear to avert a climate catastrophe.
Speaking in front of an audience that included US President Joe Biden at the opening ceremony of the conferences on Monday afternoon, the broadcaster and naturalist said that humanity was already in trouble.
He also called on political leaders and heads of state gathered for the two-week summit to work to keep global temperatures rising to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, below the two thresholds set in the climate agreement. Paris of 2015.
Attenborough said: “Everything we have achieved in the last 10,000 years has been made possible because of [climate] stability during this time.
Global temperature has not fluctuated during this period for more than either plus or minus one degree Celsius so far.
He continued: We are already in trouble. The stability on which we all depend is breaking down.
This story is a story of inequality as well as instability. Today those who have done the least to cause this problem are among those who have been hit hardest. Ultimately, we will all feel the impact, some of which are inevitable.
Will this be the end of our story? A tale of the smartest species doomed by that overly human characteristic of failing to see the biggest picture in the pursuit of short-term goals?
He added his voice to the growing calls for world leaders to defeat a commitment to the 1.5C temperature limit and called on young people to rewrite our history.
Perhaps the fact that the people most affected by climate change are no longer an imaginary next generation, but young people alive today, perhaps this will give us the impetus we need to rewrite our history, he said.
To turn this tragedy into a triumph, we are ultimately the greatest problem solvers we have ever existed on Earth.
Now we understand this problem, we know how to stop the increase in number and put it in reverse.
We need to retrieve billions of tons of carbon from the air, we need to adjust our gaze to keep 1.5 degrees within reach.
Attenborough also stressed the fact that no nation has completed its development because no advanced nation is yet sustainable and demanded that all nations have a good standard of living and a modest footprint.
He concluded: It is about this. People alive now and the next generation will watch this conference and consider one thing, did not the number increase and start to decline as a result of the commitments made here?
There is every reason to believe that the answer may be yes. If we work together, we are strong enough to destabilize our planet, of course working together we are strong enough to save it.
He added: This desperate hope is why the world is looking at you and why you are here.
