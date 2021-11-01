Shelly Glover will seek orders to declare the PC leadership election invalid

Progressive Conservative Party candidate Shelly Glover plans to ask the Queen’s Panel Court to declare the Manitoba PC leadership election invalid and order new elections.

Dave Hill, Glover’s legal adviser, wrote to Manitoba Lt.-GovJanice Filmon on Monday to request a delay in the swearing in of Heather Stefanson as the new prime minister.

Stefanson won Saturday’s election with 363 votes, but Glover did not concede defeat, citing irregularities in the vote count.

“There were significant irregularities involved in this election that affected the outcome and counting of votes,” Glover said in an interview Monday.

In the letter to Filmon, Hill said there would appear to be “substantial irregularities” affecting the outcome.

“As a result, I will soon seek an Order of the Queen Panel Court to declare that the election results are invalid and that they require a new vote,” Hill wrote.

“I would respectfully ask that you postpone the swearing in of a new Manitoba prime minister until the Court decides on the matter.”

The Progressive Conservative Party has been asked to comment.

On Saturday, the chairman of the leadership selection committee George Orle denied the allegations that the ballots were not distributed to some party members.

Both the Glover and Stefanson camps said that as of Wednesday, at least 1,200 of the party’s approximately 25,000 members had not received ballots.

“Everything about envelopes that are missing or not being distributed is fake,” Orle said Saturday at the party convention at the Victoria Inn in Winnipeg.

CBC News has asked for comment from Stefanson and Prime Minister Kelvin Goertzen, who said he had prepared his resignation letter.