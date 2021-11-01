The well-preserved Maya canoe found in Mexico may be 1000 years old Intelligent news

International
The well-preserved Maya canoe found in Mexico may be 1000 years old
Archaeologists in southern Mexico have unearthed a well-preserved wooden canoe that may be more than 1,000 years old. Used by the Maya, the ship sank into one cenote, or freshwater pit, near the ruins of Chichn Itz in the state of Yucatnn, Reuters reports.
The canoe is a little over five feet long and two and a half feet wide. Ancient Maya people may have used it to collect water from cenote or to deposit offerings there, Mexico notes National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) in one declaration. The team made the discovery during the construction of the Maya Train, a controversial railway set up to connect tourist sites in the region.
Scholars have pre-dated the canoe between 830 and 950 CE. BBC news reports. Experts from the Sorbonne University in Paris are using dendrochronology, a meeting method based on tree rings found in wood, to determine the exact age of boats.
According to a translation by Reuters, INAH describes the find as the first complete cannon like this in the Maya area.
Archaeologists have previously found fragments of similar boats in Guatemala, Belize and the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.
Experts made the discovery while observing a site known as San Andrs, located in a buffer zone near the planned train route. A team from INAHs SubDirectorate of Underwater Archeology (SAS) investigated three water bodies on the spot.
While diving into the cenote, researchers found a cave about 15 meters below the current water level, in a place that marked the surface of the pools centuries ago. Inside the cave was the canoe.
As Ian Randall reports for Daily Mail, researchers also found murals, a ceremonial knife and fragments of 40 pottery vessels that were probably deliberately broken as part of ritual events.
It is evident that this is an area where the ceremonies were held, says the SAS archaeologist Helena Barba Meinecke in the statement, according to a translation by Daily Mail,… not only because of the deliberately fragmented pottery, but also because of the coal scraps that show their exposure to fire and the way [the Maya] he placed stones on them to cover them.
If archaeologists are right about the age of the canoe, then it became around the end of the Classical Maya Period, which is popularly called the golden age of cultures. According to History.com.
Chichn Itz itself was home to about 35,000 people at its peak, he notes Encyclopedia Britannica. The people who founded the city in the sixth century CE may have chosen the site because of its cenotaphs and other limestone formations, which provided easy access to water in an arid region.
Most of the iconic Chichn Itzs buildings appear to have been built by a group of Mayan speakers who conquered the city in the tenth century after the fall of other Mayan cities. Among these is castle, a 79-foot-tall pyramid with a design that reflects Maya astronomical principles.
During the post-classical period (900 to 1540 CE), Chichn Itz merged with the cities of Uxmal and Mayapn in a confederation called Liga and Mayapn. By the time Spanish forces arrived in the region in the 16th century, however, Chichn Itz and the rest of the major Mayan cities were mostly abandoned for reasons that remain unclear.
INAH has placed the San Andrs site under protection in response to robbery evidence in cenote. The team transferred the pottery and bone items found at the site to the Chichn Itz Archaeological Site; it also plans to make a 3-D model of the boat for research purposes and to facilitate the production of copies for display in museums.
