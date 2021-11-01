International
Keep the promises, the developing world shows rich in climate talks
- COP26 aims to provide tougher measures to reduce CO2 emissions
- Developing countries require late funding for the climate
- The G20 weekend summit failed to set the positive tone
- Thunberg tells leaders: ‘It’s a red code for Earth’
GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) – A key UN conference heard calls on its first day for the world’s major economies to stick to promises of financial aid to address the climate crisis, while major polluters India and Brazil made new promises to reduce emissions.
World leaders, environmental experts and activists all prayed for decisive action to stop the global warming that threatens the planet’s future at the start of the bi-weekly COP26 summit on Monday in the Scottish city of Glasgow.
The task was made even more daunting by the failure of the Group of 20 leading industrialized countries to agree on ambitious new weekend engagements in Rome.
The G20 is responsible for about 80% of global greenhouse gases and a similar percentage of carbon dioxide, the gas produced by burning fossil fuels that is the main cause of rising global temperatures which are causing an increasing intensity of tidal waves. heat, droughts, floods. and storms.
“Mankind has long since lowered the clock for climate change. It is one minute to midnight at that Hour of Resurrection and we must act now,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at the opening ceremony.
Delayed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, COP26 aims to keep alive a target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.
To do so, it must secure more ambitious promises to reduce emissions, close billions in climate funding for developing countries, and complete the rules for implementing the 2015 Paris Agreement, signed by nearly 200 countries.
Promises made so far to reduce emissions would allow the planet’s average surface temperature to rise by 2.7 degrees Celsius this century, which the United Nations says would overwhelm the devastation already caused by climate change.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reminded delegates that the six hottest years on record have occurred since 2015.
Other speakers, including activists from the poorest countries hardest hit by climate change, had a challenging message.
“The youth of the Pacific have gathered after the call ‘We are not drowning, we are fighting’,” said Brianna Fruean from the Polynesian island state of Samoa, at risk of rising sea levels. “This is our warrior call to the world.”
Leaders of countries such as Kenya, Bangladesh, Barbados and Malawi called on rich countries to face failure to provide the promised financial assistance to tackle climate change.
“Swearing money to less developed countries than developed countries … is not a donation, but a cleansing fee,” said Malawi President Lazarus Mccarthy Chakwera.
“Neither Africa in general, nor Malawi in particular, will get ‘no’ for an answer. No more.”
President Xi Jinping of China, by far the largest greenhouse gas emitter, said at the conference in a written statement that developed countries should not only do more, but also support developing countries to do better.
THE GREAT SHOCKERS STAY AT HOME
The absence of Xi, along with that of Vladimir Putin of Russia, president of one of the world’s three largest oil producers along with the United States and Saudi Arabia, could hamper progress.
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg wrote on Twitter an appeal to millions of her supporters to sign an open letter accusing the leaders of treason.
“This is not an exercise. It is the red code for the Earth,” it read. “Millions will suffer as our planet is destroyed – a terrible future that will be created or avoided by the decisions you make. You have the power to decide.”
India and Brazil, two of the world’s biggest polluters, both used the platform to deliver new promises to reduce emissions.
“We will act responsibly and seek real solutions for an urgent transition,” said Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has led more than two years of growing deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.
Brazil said it would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, compared to an earlier promise of 43% in that period.
However, the cuts were calculated against emission levels in 2005, a basis which was retroactively revised last year, making it easier to meet Brazil’s targets.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi set 2070 as a target for India to achieve zero carbon emissions, much later than those set by other polluters and twenty years beyond the UN global recommendations. Read more
In Rome, the G20 failed to meet the 2050 target to stop net carbon emissions, undermining one of COP26’s key goals.
Instead, they recognized only the “main relevance” to do so “by the middle or around the middle of the century” and did not set a timeline for the phasing out of domestic coal energy, a major cause of carbon emissions.
The commitment to phase out fossil fuel subsidies “over the medium term” echoed the wording they have been using since 2009.
‘KALAMITARI THREATS’
The dispute between some of the world’s largest emitters over how to reduce the amount of coal, oil and gas will hamper progress in Glasgow, as will the wealthy world’s failure to keep its promises.
In 2009, the most developed countries responsible for global warming pledged to provide $ 100 billion a year by 2020 to help developing countries cope with its consequences.
The commitment has not yet been met, creating mistrust and reluctance among some developing countries to accelerate the reduction of their emissions.
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley compared the large sums pumped into the global economy by the central banks of rich countries in recent years with those spent on climate aid.
“Our people are watching and our people are considering … Can there be peace and prosperity if one third of the world lives in prosperity and two thirds live under the seas and face catastrophic threats to our well-being?” she said.
Developed countries confirmed last week that they would be three years late in fulfilling their $ 100 billion climate finance pledge – which many poor countries and activists say is still insufficient. Read more
US President Joe Biden said the rich should do more, acknowledging that “we are failing at the moment”, while French President Emmanuel Macron also called on all developed countries to offer their fair share of climate funding. .
Txai Surui, a 24-year-old leader of indigenous youth from the Amazon rainforest, said a lot of damage had already been done.
“Animals are disappearing, rivers are dying and our plants are not flourishing as before. The earth is talking. It tells us we have no more time.”
Additional reporting by Jeff Mason, Katy Daigle and Mark John; Written by Kevin Liffey and Gavin Jones; Edited by Barbara Lewis and Alexander Smith
