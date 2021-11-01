Prime Minister Trudeau announces expanded and ambitious climate action to reduce pollution at COP26 summit





Since the signing of the historic Paris Agreement in 2015, the Government of Canada has taken significant action to address climate change. As a climate leader, Canada has put in place measures to reduce pollution to work towards meeting our Paris commitments and achieving a net zero economy by 2050. As the world moves to a cleaner, greener economy, Canada will continue to take a leadership role in the fight against climate change, so we can continue to create new middle-class jobs across sectors and build a better future for all. The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced today Canada’s ambitious and expanded plans to support the gradual global removal of thermal coal, to help developing countries move as quickly as possible towards clean fuel alternatives, and to reduce pollution. in the oil and gas sector. Ending coal energy emissions is one of the single most important steps the world needs to take in the fight against climate change. That is why the Prime Minister announced today that Canada is working to end exports of thermal coal no later than 2030. The ban will follow the actions already taken, including accelerating the abolition of conventional coal-fired electricity in our country by 2030, and by investing more than $ 185 million to support coal workers and their communities through the transition to cleaner energy. To further support the efforts of global communities to phase out coal-fired electricity, the Prime Minister also announced up to $ 1 billion for the Climate Investment Funds Accelerated Coal Transition Investment Program, through Canada’s international financial contribution to the climate. , to help developing countries switch from coal. released electricity to clear the energy as quickly as possible. This investment will lead to the successful implementation of country-level strategies and accompanying start-up projects, establish support locally and regionally, and accelerate the retirement of existing coal mines and coal-fired power plants, enabling activities economic growth and contributing to a comprehensive and gender-equitable social transition. The Prime Minister also announced $ 25 million in funding for the Energy Sector Management Assistance Program, a partnership with the World Bank. This will help develop and implement clean energy alternatives and support low- and middle-income countries in the transition to a cleaner economy. Canada is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the world and all Canadians have benefited from the contributions of sectors in our economy. As our country and the world move towards clean energy alternatives, we need the sector to continue to adapt, which will foster innovation and help create jobs in the future. The Prime Minister announced today that Canada is the first major oil producer to move towards limiting and reducing pollution from the oil and gas sector to zero by 2050. To help achieve this at the necessary pace and scale to achieve the net zero goal by 2050, the government will set 5-year targets and also ensure that the sector makes a significant contribution to meeting Canada’s 2030 climate targets. In a letter sent today by ministers Guilbeault and Wilkinson, the government is seeking the advice of the Net-Zero Advisory Body on how to best move forward in this approach. Canada is leading the way towards a clean energy future by finding the real solutions the world is looking for. Together with Canadians, global partners, and industry, the government will continue to address the climate crisis in order to create new middle-class jobs and build a better and cleaner future for all. quotas Climate action can hardly wait. Since 2015, Canada has been a committed partner in the fight against climate change and as we move towards a net zero future, we will continue to do our part to reduce pollution and build a cleaner future for all. Together, we will overcome this crisis by creating a green economy and new middle-class jobs for Canadians. Rt. Honored. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada Since the world joined the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, Canada has made great strides in the fight against climate change, but there is still much work to be done. With our global partners, we will continue to play a constructive leadership role to move from ambitious hopes to realizing the benefits to our environment. Together, we will create jobs, build healthy communities, and move to zero net. Honored. Steven Guilbeault, Minister for the Environment and Climate Change Quick facts Coal-fired electricity is responsible for 20 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Getting rid of coal will improve overall public health by creating cleaner, more breathable air. A recent analysis found that more than 800,000 people worldwide die each year from pollution created by coal burning.

Canada’s electricity generation mix is ​​already one of the cleanest in the world. But by phasing out coal-fired power, Canada will reduce carbon emissions by nearly 13 million tonnes by 2030, representing an important step towards achieving Canada’s national emission reduction target of 40 to 45 percent. below 2005 levels by 2030.

Canada is the fourth largest producer and third largest exporter of oil in the world. The oil and gas sector is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in Canada, accounting for about 25 percent of total emissions.

In 2020, Canada published its enhanced climate plan,A healthy environment and a healthy economy, to accelerate emission reductions and build a stronger, cleaner, more resilient and inclusive economy, setting out some of the actions Canada will take to reach zero emissions by 2050.

The Investment Program for the Accelerated Transition of Climate Investment Funds will support both public sector enterprises and private sector operators with appropriate transition tools, as appropriate and in line with national priorities and contributions set at the national level.

The World Bank’s Energy Sector Management Assistance Program provides support for low- and middle-income countries to encourage low-carbon development through a wide range of sustainable energy solutions. Connected links

