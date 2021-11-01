Egypt ready to expand the security powers of the president and the army





CAIRO Egypt is poised to expand the national security powers of the president and the military with legislation that would strengthen the hand of the country’s authoritarian government, as it seemed to soften its control last week by lifting a long state of emergency. The House of Representatives on Sunday approved new amendments to the national terrorism law giving expanded powers, and the changes will now go to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for ratification, which is little more than a formality. of amendments give the president the authority to take the necessary measures to maintain security and public order, including the imposition of a curfew, among other powers. The changes raised questions about whether Egypt was really taking steps to open up, as the government has been eager to show. With its human rights record once again under scrutiny by the United States and Europe, the government recently announced a reassessment of some aspects of the treatment of political prisoners and other human rights issues. Mr al-Sisi also decided not to renew the four-year state of emergency, which expired last month. The state of emergency gave the government comprehensive powers of surveillance, arrest, censorship and other tactics in the name of fighting terrorism, including the ability to quell protests, arrest dissidents and control the daily lives of Egyptians. Such rules, in one form or another, have been in place for most of the last 40 years.

While some rights advocates welcomed the change, many criticized governments’ moves to address human rights concerns as merely a public relations stunt, especially as the amendments gave the president and the military some powers similar to those they had under the current removed state. With the changes in the law on terrorism, Egypt will continue to expand the role of the military, which has seen its rising stars and expanding responsibilities in a range of areas from pasta production and hotels to the judiciary since Mr. al-Sisi, a former general, took power after a military coup in 2013. If the president approves the changes, the military and police will have permanent responsibilities for protecting public infrastructure, giving them essentially control of facilities including gas pipelines, oil fields, power plants, roads, bridges and railways. Anyone charged with violating or damaging such infrastructure will be prosecuted in military courts. Another amendment approved by the House of Representatives on Monday would make searches on the military and its current and former members without the written consent of the government punishable by a hefty fine of up to 50,000 Egyptian pounds, or almost $ 3,200.

The timing of recent legislative changes also raised suspicions among members of Egypt’s parliament, which is dominated by presidential allies.

We are not against toughening the punishment for revealing military secrets or espionage, but we have reservations about the time, as it coincides with the lifting of the state of emergency by presidents and the issuance of a human rights strategy, said one lawmaker, Maha Abdel Nasser. of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party, according to the Egyptian news newspaper Al Shorouk. Mrs. Abdel Nasser noted that the tightened penalties for publishing information about the military run counter to the national human rights strategy, which promised Egyptians the right to freedom of expression. Another lawmaker, Mohamed Abdel Alim, a former member of the Wafd Party who, like Ms. Abdel Nasser, is neither fully affiliated with either the government or the opposition, also expressed concern that the changes would complicate the work of journalists and scholars, Al Shorouk reported. . But lest anyone doubt his patriotism, he hastened to add that he respected the armed forces.

