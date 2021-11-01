Fear of Brexit violence as gunmen hijack and burn bus in Northern Ireland | Northern Ireland





Gunmen and masked men hijacked and set fire to a double-decker bus at dawn on Monday, fueling fears of a new wave of Brexit-related violence in Northern Ireland. The burnt and burnt remains of the vehicle remained in the Newtownards area Monday afternoon. BBC Northern Ireland reported allegations from loyalists that they had carried out the attack to mark the expiration of the 1 November deadline set by the DUP to oust the Stormont executive, unless major changes were made to the Northern Ireland protocol. Stormonts Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said two masked men muttered something about the protocol while holding the driver under gun threat. Two masked persons entered the bus. They held the driver, a male, under gun threat, said something about the protocol and then proceeded to spray the inside of the bus with flammable liquid. They forced the bus driver to get off the bus and then set it on fire, Mallon told BBC Radio Ulsters The Nolan Show. The driver managed to get out of the vehicle unharmed but was badly shaken by the incident, police said. No passengers were on the bus at the time. The attack, which echoes the violence that spread to the streets of Belfast and Derry at Easter, was strongly condemned by all parties, including the DUP, which said bandits and terrorism would do nothing to remove the NI protocol. The party leader, Jeffrey Donaldson, said the political commitment had already secured progress on changes to the protocol and talks between the EU and the UK should be allowed to take their course. He said that when setting the deadline for progress, the EU was saying that new negotiations were impossible. But, pointing out that Donaldson has expressed his threat to leave Stormont, he said that since then new proposals had been submitted by the EU and serious negotiations have reopened with the UK government. No reasonable person can deny that this represents significant and positive progress. This progress was secured by political action and not by violence. Those who engage in banditry only undermine these efforts and strengthen protocol more strongly in the country, he said. Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie described the attack as utterly shameful, depressing and stupid, while Northern Ireland shadow secretary Louise Haigh said it was utterly reprehensible.

