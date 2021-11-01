UK prepares for French trade reprisals from midnight on fishing line | Foreign policy

The UK is ready for France to impose additional customs controls and stop British fishing vessels at several French ports by midnight after official sources said neither side was backing down in their post-Brexit dispute over fishing rights.

Boris Johnsons spokesman said Britain had strong emergency plans if France would implement its threats to impose more border controls or stop some British ships from arriving in French ports.

France is angry that some of its small boats are being denied permission to fish in the waters around the UK and the Channel Islands. However, the UK insists its licensing regime is reasonable and will continue to require vessels to provide evidence that they have previously fished in those waters in four days over the past four years.

Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron clashed as they arrived at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow on Monday, but government sources said the two sides were still far apart in the altercation.

At a post-G20 press conference on Sunday, Macron said Britain should leave the ground or France would trigger threatened trade retaliation this week. The ball is in Britain’s court. If the British make no move, the November 2 measures will have to be put in place, he said.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss then escalated tensions on Monday as she warned France it had 48 hours to withdraw from the threats or Britain would start talks on the disputes set out in the Brexit deal.

A Johnson spokesman suggested there would be no trade retaliatory measures in the UK, but action could be triggered through the dispute mechanism. “Depending on whether, or what, the French decide to do, we will approve them when and when we need to,” he said.

A meeting to find a compromise, organized by the European Commission with officials from the UK, Jersey and France, was marked by a lack of movement on both sides on Monday, with sources describing the mood as sour.

Talks continued into the evening, but EU sources said they expected the French government to gradually meet its threats from Tuesday to slow down the movement of British trucks through their ports by imposing further checks and controls.

The Jersey government was preparing to provide financial support to its fishermen in the hope that their vessels would not be able to land catches in French ports. The Jersey Fishermen’s Association (JFA) also called on the island authorities to respond in kind to the impending crisis by shutting down fish and scallops for French vessels and banning drilling and fishing with immediate force for a period of six weeks.

The Jersey government issued another 49 interim licenses until January for French ships on Monday, allowing time for new deals to be struck.

French officials have said they will stop fishing vessels in the UK from several ports and tighten customs controls on trucks entering the country unless more licenses are issued for their small vessels to fish in British waters.

The diplomatic dispute over fisheries, a very small sector of the economy, threatened to obscure the G20 talks, which took place in Rome over the weekend, and also the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

Nearly 1,700 EU vessels are licensed to fish in UK waters, which equates to 98% of EU applications for fishing licenses, says the UK government, but that figure is questionable in Paris. .

Truss suggested Monday that Macron may be making unreasonable threats because he has a tough choice on the verge.

Asked if France and the UK had reached an agreement, she told Sky News: the deal has not been done. The French have made completely unreasonable threats, including the Channel Islands and our fishing industry, and they must repel those threats.

Truss said that if the French did not withdraw the threats, the UK government would use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU to take action, which could lead to taking direct action in trade.

She said: The French have behaved unjustly. It is not within the terms of the trade agreement. And if someone behaves unfairly in a trade deal, you have the right to take action against him and ask for some compensatory measures and that is what we will do if the French do not withdraw.

[The French must] stop threatening fishing vessels in the UK, stop threatening Canal ports and acknowledge that we are fully within our rights to share fishing licenses in accordance with the trade agreement, as we have done.

Truss said she would absolutely take legal action in the coming days if France did not withdraw, adding: This issue must be resolved within the next 48 hours.

Asked why the dispute had arisen, she said: You can say that French elections will come. Truss seemed angry at the dispute and said: I am not at all happy about what happened.