Indigenous leaders ready to give new prime minister a chance to repair relations





Some indigenous leaders say they are feeling optimistic about Manitoba’s next prime minister after having a challenging relationship with her predecessor. Heather Stefanson will be the province’s next prime minister after members of the Progressive Conservative party elected her as their next leader on Saturday. Her opponent Shelly Glover has vowed to challenge victory on the court, but the PCs seem to be behind Stefanson’s victory. Stefanson replaces Brian Pallister, whose resignation in August came after he was convicted of his statements about the good intentions of Canada’s early settlers, which were widely criticized for minimizing the effects of colonialism and prompting the resignation of his minister. indigenous relations. Stefanson has said one of its top priorities is repairing the province’s relationship with indigenous peoples. Manitoba Grand Garrison Settee chief Keewatinowi Okimakanak says he has known Stefanson well since her time as health minister and hopes she will have a positive impact. Although Stefanson was part of Pallister’s cabinet and one of his supporters, Settee says he thinks she is her person and wants to give her a chance. “We can not live in the past, we have a new day ahead of us and the opportunity for amazing things is there and we are ready to embark on such a journey,” he said. David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Metis Federation, says that unlike her predecessor, Stefanson is welcome to the table with Mtis. The IMF has taken the province to court on various issues in the last decade. Finally, they filed a lawsuit over what he calls unconstitutional restrictions on apple harvesting. Chartrand said he felt Pallister was treating the IMF as an enemy, which led to a strained relationship. He said he hopes Stefanson will ensure that Mtis are no longer penalized for exercising their rights, so that they can stop the fight against the province in court. “We will leave the courts and return to the tables,” he said. “I think she will bring that feature. I think she has made a promise, that is what you will see coming from her.” Challenging road ahead However, Brandon University political science professor Kelly Saunders says Stefanson has a difficult road ahead of her if she wants to undo the damage done by her predecessor. “She has significant challenges ahead of her. There is no doubt about that.” Saunders says it’s a good sign that indigenous leaders are willing to give her a chance, but Stefanson will have to act on her promises. “She will have to move very quickly to show that she is a different leader and that she is leading another group and that she will really do things differently,” she said. “It needs to show that it is prepared to take action and really make some important decisions and concrete steps to move forward.”

