Biden calls for tougher action on COP26 emissions





President Biden told world leaders Monday that we have only a brief window ahead of us to boost our ambitions to fight climate change, warning that climate disasters were already imposing trillions of dollars in economic costs, but offering hope that a shift towards lower emission energy sources. can create millions of jobs worldwide. Glasgow should be the beginning of a decade of innovation and ambition to preserve our common world, Mr Biden said in a speech that lasted just over 11 minutes, near the start of a session with other leaders at the UN summit on climate change, known as COP26. Badly damaged by domestic politics, Mr. Biden arrived in Glasgow with a weaker hand than he had hoped. Opposition in Congress has forced him to abandon the most powerful mechanism on his climate agenda: a program that would quickly clean up the electricity sector by rewarding energy companies that migrated from fossil fuels and penalizing those that did not. this. His support strategy is a bill that would provide $ 555 billion in tax credits and clean energy incentives. It would be the largest amount ever spent by the United States to tackle global warming, but would only reduce pollution by half.

The president defended possible emission reductions in the bill, but even that softened measure has uncertain prospects for passing it in Congress and in Mr. Bidens’s office. He hopes to combine it with the new environmental regulations, although they have not yet been completed and could be overturned by a future president. In a smaller session with world leaders after his speech at the full conference, Mr. Biden referred to his predecessor, Donald J. Trump, withdrawing the United States from the 2015 Paris climate agreement, a policy he changed it upon taking office. “I think I should not apologize, but I apologize for the fact that the United States, in the last administration, withdrew from the Paris Agreement and put us behind the eighth ball,” he said. Mr. Biden did not set more ambitious short-term targets or promises to reduce U.S. emissions, beyond those he detailed at a climate meeting in April, though he said he would announce a long-term plan Monday to bring the United States to zero net emissions by in 2050. He also did not call on China as his national security adviser did earlier in the day for insufficient action to reduce emissions. Instead, he called for global co-operation in his speech.

They were not short yet, he said. There is no more time to sit, sit on the fence or debate among themselves. This is a challenge of our collective life. Mr Biden said in the coming days, his administration would detail new efforts to reduce emissions through forestry and agriculture and the oil and gas industry. And he promised additional U.S. support for developing countries in mitigating and adapting to climate change. God bless you all, Mr. Biden said, slightly changing his traditional words for closing the speech and God save the planet.

