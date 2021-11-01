Although Biden promotes clean energy, it requires more oil production

GLASGOW President Biden said at a global climate summit on Monday that we have only a short window ahead of us to reduce emissions from burning oil, gas and coal that pose an existential threat to humanity. But just a few days ago, he was urging the world’s largest oil producers to pump more fossil fuels that are heating the planet.

The discrepancy was at the center of the scene at both the ongoing global climate summit in Scotland and in Rome last weekend during a meeting of leaders from the 20 largest economies. The presidents’ comments highlighted the political and economic realities that politicians face as they face climate change. And they underlined the complexity of getting rid of fossil fuels that have sustained global economic activity since the Industrial Era.

On the surface, it seems like an irony, Mr Biden said at a news conference on Sunday. But the truth of the matter you all know; Everyone knows that the idea that we could switch to overnight renewable energy, he said, was not simply rational.

Mr Bidens’s words have drawn fire from energy experts and climate activists, who say the world cannot afford to increase oil and natural gas production if it wants to avoid catastrophic heat levels. Environmental groups are watching intensively to see how the president aims to meet his ambitious goal of halving nations’ emissions, compared to 2005 levels, by the end of this decade.