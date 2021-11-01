International
Although Biden promotes clean energy, it requires more oil production
GLASGOW President Biden said at a global climate summit on Monday that we have only a short window ahead of us to reduce emissions from burning oil, gas and coal that pose an existential threat to humanity. But just a few days ago, he was urging the world’s largest oil producers to pump more fossil fuels that are heating the planet.
The discrepancy was at the center of the scene at both the ongoing global climate summit in Scotland and in Rome last weekend during a meeting of leaders from the 20 largest economies. The presidents’ comments highlighted the political and economic realities that politicians face as they face climate change. And they underlined the complexity of getting rid of fossil fuels that have sustained global economic activity since the Industrial Era.
On the surface, it seems like an irony, Mr Biden said at a news conference on Sunday. But the truth of the matter you all know; Everyone knows that the idea that we could switch to overnight renewable energy, he said, was not simply rational.
Mr Bidens’s words have drawn fire from energy experts and climate activists, who say the world cannot afford to increase oil and natural gas production if it wants to avoid catastrophic heat levels. Environmental groups are watching intensively to see how the president aims to meet his ambitious goal of halving nations’ emissions, compared to 2005 levels, by the end of this decade.
A recent report by the International Energy Agency found that countries must immediately halt new oil, gas and coal development if they hope to keep the global average temperature from rising 1.5 Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the threshold beyond which scientists say the Earth faces irreversible damage. The planet is already warming 1.1 degrees Celsius.
We are in a climate crisis. There is no place for the left and right hand to do different things, said Jennifer Morgan, executive director at Greenpeace International. It is not credible to say that it is fighting for 1.5 degrees while calling for increased oil production.
With gasoline prices rising above $ 3.30 a gallon nationwide, Mr Biden over the weekend urged large, low-capacity power plants to increase production as part of a larger effort to put pressure on countries. of OPEC and Russia to increase oil supplies. He was joined by Emmanuel Macron of France, whose country hosted the 2015 summit in Paris, where 200 countries agreed to tackle global warming collectively.
At the end of Sunday’s G20 summit that ended with high-level climate rhetoric but less concrete action than activists had hoped, Mr Biden turned to irony. The transition to lower-emission energy sources would take years, and in the meantime, it was important to ensure that people could afford to drive their cars and heat their homes, he told a news conference.
On the surface, it seems inconsistent, the president said, but it is not at all contradictory in that no one has predicted that this year he will marry in a position or even next year that he would no longer use oil or gas; that would not engage in any fossil fuels. It would stop subsidizing these fossil fuels. They would make significant changes. And it simply makes the argument that we need to move faster towards renewable energy to wind and solar and other energy sources.
Mr. Bidens’ climate and social spending plan expected in Congress does not eliminate government subsidies for fossil fuels, which are estimated to be about $ 20 billion a year.
His comments came as the president and his aides are trying to counter Republican attacks linking his economic agenda to rising inflation, including higher gasoline prices, which are helping to lower his approval ratings.
Mr. Biden has shown a high sensitivity to pump policy. He repeatedly opposed Republican senators’ efforts earlier this year to raise federal gasoline taxes, a move economists widely say would discourage demand for oil because of concerns that they would place an unnecessary burden on middle-class Americans and would break his promise not to raise taxes on people earning less. than $ 400,000 a year.
Middle-class Americans have to go to work. They should get in a car, turn on the key, take their children to school, Mr Biden told a news conference. School buses have to move. He said the idea that there is an alternative to getting away from getting in your car is simply unrealistic; will not happen.
Higher gas and oil prices could have a ripple effect across the wider economy, raising costs for transport-related industries such as trucks. This in turn increases the costs of everything that needs to be shipped, raising prices for the goods. And if consumers spend a larger portion of their income to fill their cars and heat their homes, they have less money to spend on those goods.
The presidents’ responses somehow echoed the leaders of several major oil and gas companies, who testified last week before a House panel investigating the role of their industry in disinformation aimed at slowing down a transition to wind, sun and other clean energy. As Democrats on the committee tried to extract promises from executives that they would gradually phase out oil and gas development, Republicans noted that Mr. Biden was urging companies to increase production.
Oil and gas will continue to be needed for the foreseeable future, Darren Woods, CEO of Exxon Mobil, told the committee. We currently do not have adequate alternative energy sources.
Mr. Bidens’s legislative agenda aims to accelerate the exit from oil in several ways. The big spending bill expected in Congress includes $ 550 billion in climate initiatives, focused primarily on tax credits to stimulate solar, electric cars and other technologies aimed at reducing emissions. A separate piece of legislation, a bipartisan infrastructure bill, includes an advance payment for Mr Bidens’ intention to build a national network of charging stations for electric vehicles.
But these initiatives have not yet passed. And even if they do, it could take years to start shifting U.S. consumer preferences from gasoline-powered vehicles, a delay that administration officials repeatedly cite in explaining its push for more oil production in the short term.
If he were to ask them to increase their production over five years, Id resigned, John Kerry, Mr Bidens’ special presidential envoy for the climate, told reporters on Sunday. But he is not. He asks them to increase production at this immediate moment.
Mr. Kerry claimed that as the world expands wind and solar energy and invests in new transmission networks to deliver that renewable electricity to homes and businesses, it will free countries from dependence on fossil fuels.
But you can not shut down the economy of everyone on the entire planet and say, okay, you will not use oil or anything else, Mr. Kerry said.
Some energy analysts agreed, saying that while the timing of Mr. Bidens’ demand for increased oil production may be difficult, doing so reflects the economic reality. There is a difference between the world we have today and the world we want in the future, said Jason Bordoff of the Columbia Climate School at Columbia University.
It makes perfect sense for the Biden administration to simultaneously seek to ensure that there is adequate and affordable energy for families today and at the same time take the most aggressive measures in U.S. history to boost vehicle electrification and go beyond oil in it the future, he said.
In its roadmap detailing how to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions by the middle of the century, the International Energy Agency called for an end to sales of new gasoline vehicles by 2035; gradual abolition by 2040 of coal-fired power plants, oil and gas without catching their emissions; and the creation of a global energy sector based mainly on renewable sources by 2050.
The IEA also warned that emissions are still rising and that the world is still heading in the wrong direction, failing to understand the massive transformation of the global energy system required to keep the planet safe.
The World Meteorological Organization reported last month that the amount of greenhouse gases blocking heat in the atmosphere reached a record high in 2020, despite an economic slowdown caused by the pandemic, and is rising again this year. Meanwhile, China is expanding coal production and imports in response to electricity shortages in recent months.
Justin Guay, director of global strategy with Project Sunrise, a nonprofit group advocating a global transition away from oil, gas and coal, said the United States and other countries should immediately stop producing new fossil fuels.
Net zero lives or dies if we go beyond fossil fuels, said Mr. Guay, whose group is not affiliated with the Sunrise Movement activist group. This begins with an immediate halt to the expansion of coal, oil and gas. Not next year or the next decade. For now.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/01/climate/biden-oil-gas-cop26.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]