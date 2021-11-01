Shanghai Disneyland is temporarily closed by the outbreak of the serious virus





Shanghai Disneyland has been temporarily closed as part of China’s non-stop campaign to eliminate the virus. The amusement park will be closed at least until November 2, with no guarantee of reopening after that, although some hotels within the resort will remain open. The news of the temporary closure on Sunday followed one proclamation earlier that day the park was suspending entrances and requiring visitors to undergo Covid testing as they left. The park did not specify the reason for the reports, but said it had received notifications from other provinces and cities and was cooperating with their epidemiological investigations. China has been racing since mid-October to fix a new coronavirus outbreak linked to domestic tourists, which has so far infected more than 370 people in at least 11 provinces and regions. On Sunday, the National Health Commission reported 48 new cases broadcast locally in the previous 24 hours, but none in Shanghai. Guests leaving the resort will have to be tested again 24 hours later, the parks notice said, and will then have to self-monitor for 12 days.

Images on social media showed large groups of workers in full personal protective equipment circulating throughout the park on Sunday and long lines of visitors waiting to leave. A spokesman for the National Health Commission had said on Saturday that the recent outbreak in China was still taking place rapidly and that the situation was serious and complicated. The latest round of infections, though small compared to outbreaks in many other countries, is relatively large for China, which has officially reported only about 97,000 cases since the onset of the pandemic. On Chinese social media platform Weibo, where the news of the suspension was in trend, some commentators on Sunday who said they had already bought tickets expressed disappointment. But many comments expressed support for the move and concern for photos of crowds in the park over the Halloween weekend. China’s commitment to a zero Covid policy, which has made it a global one, has widespread domestic support, as it has allowed relatively unrestricted travel within the country. However, some experts have warned that the economic number of recurring blockages and other strict preventative measures could eventually become very severe. Throughout the pandemic, tourism and domestic consumption have suffered when new outbreaks were reported as people tried to avoid blockage in high-risk areas. Kler Fu contributed to research.

