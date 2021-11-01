COP26: Five foods from day one

“I think I should not apologize, but I apologize for the fact that the United States – the last administration – withdrew from the Paris Agreement and left us behind the ball 8,” Biden said in Glasgow.

Biden re-entered the deal just hours after taking the oath of office in January.

As world leaders delivered their opening remarks, Biden sat in the back of the large plenary hall, in keeping with the tradition of seating the seats in alphabetical order.

“We will show the world that the United States has not only returned to the table, but hopes to lead by the power of our example,” the President said in his opening remarks.

But as Biden had an ambitious tone during his speech, telling attendees “his administration is working overtime to show that our commitment to the climate is about action, not words,” a shadow hung over the agenda. its climate across the ocean in Washington.

Democrat lawmakers have debated and so far failed to agree on an economic package that includes $ 555 billion in climate change provisions.

The UK removes the big names

The UK government, which is hosting the UN climate summit in Glasgow, has done its best to put pressure on world leaders that now is the time to act on climate change.

The opening ceremony saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson telling his fellow heads of government that they could be just like James Bond, the famous (albeit fictional) agent 007.

“We may not feel very much like James Bond – not all of us necessarily look like James Bond – but we have the opportunity and the duty to do this summit the moment humanity finally started, started detonating that bomb.” he said.

“The Doomsday device is real and the clock is ticking at the frantic pace of hundreds of billions of turbines and systems … covering the Earth in a CO2 quilt,” he said.

The royal family – both real and diverse television – was also present, with Prince Charles urging leaders to work together and the famous naturalist and narrator David Attenborough telling them that future generations would judge them by their actions. their during this conference.

Later in the day, Queen Elizabeth II welcomed world leaders in a video speech played during a reception.

“For more than seventy years, I have had the good fortune to meet and get to know many of the great leaders of the world. And perhaps I have little understanding of what makes them special,” the Queen said in her speech. “Sometimes it is noticed that what leaders do for their people today is government and politics. But what they do for the people of tomorrow – this is a statesman.”

India promises zero net

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a fuss on Monday announcing a zero-emission target, vowing India will become carbon-neutral by 2070.

While it was a big announcement, as India had not yet set a date for its zero net ambition, the target for 2070 is a decade later than that of China and two decades after the world as a whole has to reach zero net emissions so that to avoid rising temperatures above 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times.

But Ulka Kelkar, director of climate program at WRI India, an environmental research organization, said that due to India’s economic development and energy mix, the target date should not be compared to those of the US or Europe.

“It was a lot more than we expected,” Kelkar said. “Net-zero became the subject of public discussion just six months ago. This is something very new to Indians.”

“Only the understanding of this concept in India will give a very strong signal to all sectors of the industry,” she added.

With the announcement of India, all 10 largest countries in the world with coal energy are committed to net-zero, according to the climate opinion group Ember.

Disappointment of small nations

Delegates from smaller nations have expressed their frustration with the action (or rather, lack of action) of the world’s richest nations.

Mia Mottley, the prime minister of Barbados, an island that is already deeply threatened by rising sea levels, has warned that the climate crisis her country is facing is dangerous. She said it is a “red code for China, the US, Europe, India”.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told CNN he was “encouraged by the heightened ambitions” set by world leaders at the COP26 summit, but he also expressed disappointment, saying the targets were not going “enough to curb global warming, temperatures at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

And Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo said he was not feeling optimistic about what the COP26 conference could achieve.

“We’ve heard all this before. What we need is an action,” Cortizo said. “I’m not optimistic there will be enough.”

Covid-19 measures that hinder negotiations

The president of COP26, British lawmaker Alok Sharma, said the ability to negotiate in person, despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, was a key goal of his presidency.

“For me it was vital that we had a physical meeting where any country could sit at the table, the biggest broadcasters, along with the smaller nations, those who are the front line of climate change and we could watch. “each other in the eye as part of this negotiation,” he told reporters on Sunday.

But holding the event without Covid has been a challenge.

All attendees were asked to wear masks and undergo daily coronavirus tests. And while the country is large (approximately 1 kilometer from one end to the other), the large number of people in the country makes social distancing difficult.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the body responsible for negotiations, has acknowledged that the pandemic is causing problems. For example, due to social distance, the largest room reserved for negotiations can hold only 144 seats – although there are 193 parties to be represented at the conference.