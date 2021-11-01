The collapse of a tall Nigerian building in Lagos leaves three dead and dozens missing





A 21-storey luxury building under construction in a luxury area of ​​Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, has collapsed, killing at least three people and leaving dozens more missing. Main points: More than 100 people were inside the building when it was destroyed

The building was one of three luxury towers being built in the area The cause of the collapse is unknown Lagos Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu confirmed the deaths and said three survivors had been pulled from the rubble. Officials who arrived at the scene in Ikoyi’s affluent neighborhood faced crowds of people venting their anger that rescue efforts began hours after the collapse. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said it had activated its emergency response plan. “All the first responders are at the scene, while the heavy equipment and life detection equipment have been sent,” the agency said in a statement. Rescue crews have found only three survivors, but workers say more than 100 people were inside the building when it collapsed. ( Reuters: Temilade Adelaja ) Olayemi Bello said five of his friends were trapped in the building and he feared the worst. “They are all dead,” he said. Construction worker Eric Tetteh said he and his brother had managed to escape. But he estimated that more than 100 people were inside the building at the time it was destroyed in a rubbish heap. Officials were confronted by angry crowds who say rescue efforts began just hours after the collapse. ( Reuters: Temilade Adelaja ) Workers said the multi-storey building had been under construction for about two years and it was not immediately known what had caused the collapse. However, such incidents are relatively common in Lagos because enforcement of building code regulations is weak. In 2019, at least eight people died after a school collapsed in Lagos. Other observers blame poor performance by private developers eager to meet demand for housing in the megacity. Dozens of construction workers are believed to be trapped inside the rubble of the collapsed building. ( Reuters: Temilade Adelaja ) The building was part of three towers being built by private developer Fourscore Homes. In a brochure for potential customers, the company promises to offer “a stress-free lifestyle, complete with a hotel taste”. The cheapest unit sold for $ 1.2 million. Calls to the numbers listed for Fourscore Homes and the main building contractor were not heard. ABC / wire

