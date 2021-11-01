With the start of the UN climate summit, export emissions are taking an additional controlExBulletin

Australia says it is committed to addressing climate change, yet it exports large quantities of coal and natural gas. There are calls for Australia to reduce global fossil fuel exports.

NOEL KING, host:

Most of the coal mined in Australia is exported overseas. And Australia plans to keep it that way for the next few decades. But Australia’s coal industry is getting a lot of negative attention as world leaders meet in Glasgow this week for climate change talks.

Here is Jeff Brady of NPR.

JEFF BRADY, BYLINE: Australia is an important contributor to climate change and is a victim of it.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

DEBORAH KNIGHT: We are in the middle of a fire crisis tonight.

BRADY: Nearly two years ago, climate-induced fires led television news editions.

(ARCHIVED REGISTRATION SOUNDBUITE)

UNidentified PERSON # 1: A powerful hell.

UNDENTIFIED PERSON # 2: We’ve been here for 50 years, and this is the worst I’ve ever seen.

BRADY: More than 42 million acres were burned. Thirty-three people died. And more than 3,000 homes were destroyed. But those fires were barely mentioned recently after Australia’s Conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison finally announced his country’s commitment to zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Scientists say this is what is needed to avoid worst effects of climate change. Instead, Morrison talked about how addressing climate change will affect the economy.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON: Australians want action on climate change, so do I. But they also do not want their electricity bills to skyrocket, the lights to go out, or their jobs to be jeopardized.

BRADY: Morrison also referred to the pressure the UN and others put on his administration to get rid of coal.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

MORRISON: They will not give us other lectures that do not understand Australia. The Australian way is about how you do it, not if you do it.

BRADY: There are few details on how he will fulfill the commitment. Morrison says he will focus on new technology, not taxes. And he clearly sees a long future for coal. During its tenure, Australia has continued to adopt new coal mines and set new fossil fuel export records.

Lucy Manne heads the Australia 350 climate group.

LUCY MANNE: There is a great sense of shame, I think, that Australia is not really doing enough, but it is actually going to these global events, like COP26, and it is trying to play a destructive role and it is actually trying to block progress.

BRADY: COP26 is the name for the Glasgow climate talks. Australia still gets more than half of its electricity from coal-fired power plants. While this percentage is declining, it is the country’s exports that contribute most to climate pollution. About three-quarters of Australia’s coal mines for power plants are shipped overseas. Activist group Global Energy Monitor says greenhouse gas emissions from that coal are greater than fossil fuel emissions across Australia. Add up natural gas exports and emissions are more than double that of the whole country. Under the Paris Climate Agreement, none of these exports count as Australia’s emissions. Instead, the country that imports and burns fossil fuels should count them.

New South Wales University professor Jeremy Moss says fossil fuel exporters need to take more responsibility.

JEREMY MOSS: Countries like Australia or Saudi Arabia or even the US do not want to take any responsibility for emissions that may be related to their exported fossil fuels.

BRADY: Moss thinks these countries should undertake to stop exporting emissions by creating what he calls a reverse OPEC.

MOSS: A kind of positive cartel, so to speak, to limit the supply and production of fossil fuels that would send a really clear and strong message to the rest of the world that the age of fossil fuels is coming to an end.

BRADY: Even Moss admits such a cartel is unlikely to come from the Glasgow climate summit. However, change may come in Australia. The opposition Labor Party says it plans to put climate change at the center of its upcoming election campaign, which is set to take place before next May.

Jeff Brady, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF EMANCIPATOR’S “RAPPAHANNOCK”)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use website and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in a fast time frame up Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor and is manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.