Thailand welcomes top international tourists as Bangkok-based Australians plan Christmas return home
Thailand has given the green light to vaccinated travelers from more than 60 countries in a move that coincides with the opening of some of Australia’s international borders.
Main points:
- As of Monday, vaccinated newcomers to Thailand from 60 countries are not required to be subject to hotel quarantine
- But travelers must spend their first night in a pre-approved hotel and take a negative COVID-19 test
- Relieving restrictions is good news for Thailand-based Australians hoping to reunite with family
This means that many Thai-based Australians will be able to fly home for festive family reunions with the knowledge that they can easily return after the holidays.
As of Monday, Bangkok airport welcomed the first wave of visitors to Thailand in 18 months, who will not have to undergo hotel quarantine due to the coronavirus.
In addition to Australia, the list of 60 countries includes New Zealand, the US, China, Japan, India and most of Europe.
Under the new national program, newcomers must spend their first night in a pre-approved hotel and take a COVID-19 negative test before being able to travel freely to the rest of Thailand.
Prior to the pandemic, tourism accounted for about 12 percent of the country’s GDP, and Bangkok was the most visited city in the world.
The resumption of commercial flights and the easing of quarantine rules are also good news for Australians living and working in the Land of Smiles.
“I can’t wait to jump on a Sydney train”
Bangkok-based businessman Tim Whitwell will now be joining his wife and daughters for Christmas.
“I’m very pleased to be able to book a commercial flight home after so many months of uncertainty,” Mr Whitwell told ABC.
“Despite our best efforts, there was no guarantee just a few weeks ago and, who knows, it could have been short and Tuesday would still be expected.”
Mr Whitwell, who works for a Danish multinational company that manages its supply chain, has booked a Thai Airways flight to Sydney on December 17 and will return to Bangkok on January 16.
He is planning a family reunion in Niagara Park, near Gosford, on the Central Coast of New South Wales.
His wife Lisa and young daughters Lucy, 11, and Matilda, 13, flew to Australia on Oct. 6 on a federal government-regulated repatriation flight.
“Given the uncertainty and difficulty in getting flights during the pandemic, we grabbed three seats when we could, but my wife and daughters had to be quarantined at the hotel,” he said.
“I look forward to being able to get off Sydney, get on a train to Gosford and be back with my family under one roof. Our older daughters, Hannah and Eliza, will also be there.
“I have not hugged grandchildren for three years”
But for Bangkok-based school teacher Mark Weber, there will be little change in his holiday plans because most of his family is based in Brisbane and Cairns.
Queensland will fully open its state borders only on December 17, with some quarantine rules for international arrivals, making it more difficult for Queenslanders to return.
“I have not hugged my grandchildren for almost three years, so it ‘s hard to know I’ll not be able to do this this Christmas,” Mr Weber told ABC.
“Looking at it from a distance, it is clear that Australia is not a united country, but a federation of states, with so many different rules for international arrivals.”
Mr. Weber, who has lived in Asia since 2013, is the high school principal at Myanmar International School. He has taught distance learning from Bangkok but will transfer to Yangon on November 10 to continue his role in person.
“You go where work is, but moving to Myanmar means I’m farther from home, less likely to return to Australia soon.”
Thailand continues to deal with growing cases of Delta-driven coronavirus, adding to the complexity of welcoming tourists during a pandemic.
Most of Thailand’s 1.9 million infections and more than 19,000 deaths have been recorded since April.
About 42 percent of the country’s 72 million population has been vaccinated, according to government figures.
The Australia-Indonesia travel lane was discussed
Bali, another popular travel destination for Australians, remains out of bounds at the moment.
But Indonesian media reports that President Joko Widodo met with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome to discuss the creation of a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between the two nations.
“We hope that the recognition of the VTL and the vaccine certificate can be completed soon. I am confident that this will accelerate the economic recovery, of course in a safe way,” Widodo was quoted as saying.
The Thai finance ministry said it expected only a gradual return to international tourism, with 180,000 foreign arrivals projected this year and 7 million visitors next year.
That compares with more than 40 million arrivals in 2019.
However, Mr. Weber said even a modest resumption would provide a much-needed boost for his Bangkok residents.
“I think it’s great that everything is opening up and it’s on time, especially for the Thai people.”
