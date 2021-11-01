Oilpatch leaders fear ‘reckless’ move as Trudeau pushes for limit on emissions in sector

The federal government should work with industry as it seeks to draw up emissions limits for the oil and gas sector, business leaders in Alberta said Monday, or risking far-reaching consequences for the Canadian economy.

In an interview Monday, Grant Fagerheim, chief executive of Calgary-based oil company Whitecap Resources Inc., warned of the dangers posed by a federal government that he believes is setting ambitious climate targets he does not know how to meet. reach.

“Determining the signaling vows of virtue without true goals set is dangerous and reckless because, after all, it has to do with things we cannot live without food, heat, clothing and transportation.”

At COP26, the UN climate conference in Scotland on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally pledged a limit on greenhouse gas emissions produced by Canada’s oil and gas industry.

Such a limit was promised on the Liberals’ last election platform, with plans to cut emissions until they reach net zero in 2050.

Potential impacts

The lack of regulations for this sector has long been a painful point between environmental groups and Ottawa.

The newly appointed Minister of the Environment, Steven Guilbeault, along with the Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, sent a letter to the government advisory body, asking for his help in developing the policy to support the new plan.

But Fagerheim said the oil and gas industry fears politicians have “massively overestimated” the pace and extent to which the global economy can move away from fossil fuels.

He said the government should sit down to talk to industry leaders about what is realistic.

While the industry has made great strides in recent years in reducing emission intensity (current emissions from Canada’s oil and gas sector have actually increased over time due to increased output), Fagerheim said the industry stalling with unattainable targets will result in higher prices for Canadian consumers.

He added that this would also mean less profits for energy companies to embark on emission reduction technologies and renewable energy projects.

Adam Legge, president of the Alberta Business Council, said he believes oil and gas companies already understand the need to reduce emissions.

He noted the Oil Sands Pathway Alliance, an initiative of Canada’s five largest oil and sand producers that are committed to achieving zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

But Legge said factors such as available technology, the costs of implementing that technology, and the implications for Canadians in terms of energy availability and price, all need to be considered before setting a specific limit.

“If you make a mistake, it has a range of potential impacts, including a huge amount of job losses, loss of economic activity and this is not just Alberta, this is all over Canada,” Legge said.

“We need to be partners in this”

Alberta already has a 100-megaton provincial limit for oil sand emissions, implemented under former NDP Prime Minister Rachel Notley.

Conservative Prime Minister Jason Kenney told reporters Monday that his government has proposed that border as an acceptable number for a federal border, but said that so far, the Trudeau government has not engaged with Alberta on the issue.

“The Government of Canada has zero chance of achieving its greenhouse gas reduction targets without the Alberta oil and gas industry,” Kenney said. “We have to be partners in this.”

Kenney said that instead of “throwing big numbers at international conferences,” the Trudeau government should help Alberta companies that are investing in emission reduction technologies.

“The only important way the prime minister can help us would be to deploy real resources after a major expansion of carbon capture and storage technology in Alberta,” Kenney said.

The promise fails, say climate change activists

But climate change activists said Trudeau’s promise on Monday failed, focusing on emissions from oil and gas production rather than overall production levels.

“[This]will allow oil and gas companies to continue to come up with fake solutions, such as capturing and storing carbon, fossil-based hydrogen, and zero-net distant planets, all pumping more and more fossil fuels that destroy the atmosphere, “said Dale Marshall, manager of the National Climate Program with Environmental Protection in a statement.

“We can not go from climate stagnation even in the middle of the package without reducing oil and gas production, starting now.”

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers warned on Monday that countries that do not have affordable and reliable access to energy will be forced to turn to even more intensive carbon sources, such as coal.

In a statement, CAPP President Tim McMillan said Canada under the right policy environment could be positioned as a “preferred supplier” of “lower-emission” natural gas and oil.

“It will be extremely important for the federal government and the natural gas and oil industry to work together to ensure that we meet our environmental and social outcomes,” McMillan added in an email.