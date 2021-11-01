The teenager is sentenced to 24 years after the attack with a shotgun with two barrels | UK News

A teenager who shot a 15-year-old man in the face with a double-barreled shotgun has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for attempted murder.

Jacob Talbot-Lummis, 16, had an obsessive interest in all types of firearms and was embedded in watching computer games online, Judge Martyn Levett told Ipswich Crown Court.

He said the defendant had played a virtual reality game called Blood Trail the day before he shot the boy in Kesgrave, near Ipswich, on September 7 last year.

A friend of the defendant said the game was hyper-realistic in its violence and that Talbot-Lummis adores it.

Talbot-Lummis wore a virtual reality (VR) headset to play Blood Trail, which was released by American manufacturer Electrovore.

The judge said Talbot-Lummis had been playing video games obsessively since he was nine years old, playing games in a virtual world more suitable for 18-year-olds.

He said playing such games was a factor in starting violent fantasies [he] had and expressed concern about the frequent glorification of shooting a character on screen.

He said Talbot-Lummis ruthlessly executed his plan to attack his victim.

The victim, whose name could not be mentioned for legal reasons, had gone to school for the first day since the first national blockade when he was shot from less than 1.5 meters away.

A previous trial heard that Talbot-Lummis took his father’s car to drive to the location and waited for the boy for more than an hour, before he shot him with his grandparents Beretta.

Judge Levett said the victim suffered unimaginable grievous bodily harm, suffered relapse again and continued to rely on his family.

The intent to kill was not created at the right time, he said. All of this was planned and premeditated.

Talbot-Lummis said in evidence that he wanted to intimidate the boy who caused him humiliation and fear, and he claimed he fired the weapon unintentionally, but lawyers rejected his account and found him guilty of attempted murder.

The judge said that the defendant did not report his allegations of bullying at school, adding: I do not admit that there was bullying of the degree or degree suggested.

The judge said Talbot-Lummis had a legally held bunch of BB weapons in his bedroom, adding: If you want to scare [the victim] you could have used one of your authentic-looking weapons.

He said Talbot-Lummis ambushed his victim and showed no mercy or restraint.

The defendant was also convicted of possession of a shotgun with the intent to endanger the lives of the boys and possession of the shotgun in order to cause fear of injuring the boy.

The judge said he was considering protecting the public as he handed down the extended sentence, including 24 years in custody and five years on license.

Addressing Talbot-Lummis, he said: This sentence will affect you up to the age of 45.

Diana Ellis QC, softening, said Talbot-Lummis has expressed his regret and remorse.