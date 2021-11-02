Boris even manages to show up late at the last chance salon | John Crace

WOne of the themes of your talk is that the clock is one minute to midnight and you have 60 seconds left to save the world, it is not the best view to go on stage 30 minutes later than planned. Better late than never is Cop26’s message. The time to fall asleep has been and is gone. Countries must act now. But then perhaps Boris Johnson and other world leaders were experiencing the same problems entering the Glasgow country as all the other players.

Johnson is something of a late conversion to the reality of the climate crisis. We know this and he knows this. He even admitted that the penny really only fell when he got to Downing Street and academics followed him through science. So you might have thought that the Prime Minister would have chosen to play it live welcoming everyone in Glasgow. Just thank everyone for coming and make them aware of their responsibility to save the planet.

Boris alone can not do serious. He needs attention. He needs laughter. Thus he began what should have been a prayer for world leaders to set aside their personal interests and work constructively alongside a reference to James Bond. If he had stopped with that, he could have escaped with it. But Bertie Booster is in dire need. So the rest of his short speech was filled with bad relics. Fart cows. Boris may still be prime minister in 2060 when he is 94. Further references that not everyone can look like James Bond.

All this was quietly received by world leaders gathered in the marque. And the calmer he got, the more desperate Johnson became. In his eyes you could see the flashes of panic. Which is not to say that there was not some good material amidst the laughter. There was an acknowledgment that the world was now in the salon of last resort and that the children would not forgive attendees in Glasgow if they blew it up. That more blah, blah, blah Greta ThunbergTM would not cut it. This action was needed now to save humanity.

We can do it, said Bertie Booster. And we can. Only you can tell by her answer or lack that everyone was wondering if Johnson was the man who would lead us to the promised carbon neutral land. Boris had again misjudged his audience. They had come for gravity and he was just too light, too careless, obviously too amoral for not only the most serious game, but also the only one in town.

If you are after a good atmosphere and have nothing in danger, then Boris is your man. When stocks are so high, then not so much. Prince Charles even seemed to be checking his phone during Boriss’s speech. Because at heart Bertie Booster is simply another chancellor with personal interests. He can not even speak, let alone walk. His budget last week and was more than Brand Rishis did not once mention the climate crisis. In fact he even cut the duty of air passengers. Not to mention the reopening of coal mines.

After several calls from climate activists from the Pacific and the Andes, there were short but dignified speeches by UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres and Prince Charles, explaining the reality of the situation. The Prince of Wales even went so far as to say the world should be on a combat base. It was then left to 95-year-old David Attenborough to inject some much-needed emotion and passion into the process.

Against a strong background of film, statistics and music, Attenborough put his heart in line. When he says the world is in a final scenario of the world, then you believe him. He is a man who has dedicated his life to saving the natural world. Not an apparatchik who has been to countless previous climate change conferences, where he has learned to defend his bets and make the most vague promises, he is quite certain he has no chance of keeping them. There was electricity in the hall when Attenborough said we could turn tragedy into triumph. Or maybe it was just a feeling of collective guilt.

Of course Attenborough seemed to be pushing the politicians who followed. Mia Amor Mottley, the prime minister of Barbados, has not broken her words. The climate crisis was not an academic topic for him: it was a reality. If nothing was done, then her island would disappear. We want to exist in 100 years, she said. And she dared to suggest that Cop26 could already be a failure due to the lack of performances of presidents Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Jair Bolsonaro and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but explained the financial realities. Developed countries had increased 9 trillion in quantitative easing to cope with Covid. So coming up with $ 500 billion a year for developing countries should not be impossible. Although now the richest countries had not even kept their promise of 100 billion per year.

The opening session ended with Italian Mario Draghi expressing his disappointment that the last G20 in Rome had ended with such a poor deal on climate change. But by now, most world leaders had had enough of remembering their failures and had begun to worry. It was time for their lunch and some side meetings. It would be nice if Cop26 was a success, but no one would count on it. And some did not seem to be worried. Given a choice of their national interest or the salvation of the planet, then the world may burn.