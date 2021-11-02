Greg Kelly does not know how to ride a bus

Good day to you too!

Photo: Nina Westervelt / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Greg Kelly former Navy Corps pilot, podcast, former presenter of Good day New York on Fox 5, retired playboy, former Fox News Channel White House correspondent, good friend of the tabloids, the head of an often hilarious and extremely conservative Twitter account, and the son of Ray Kelly, a two-time New York City police commissioner, was knocked off a city bus today.

Junior Kelly was forced to slightly overtake his ban because, as his driver told him, the installation of bicycle lanes had caused some stops to be lifted. The journey was very slow, and then, very soon after that, very fast. Mr. Kelly is now simultaneously against buses and bicycles. Car-free transport has lost another ally! The war with cars is losing!

To “change things” I took the bus this morning. A long truth with one of those FIRSIMKANI elastic items in the middle. I will NOT do this again. All is well, but we STOPS every other block and it feels like the slow boat to China. UBER HERE! pic.twitter.com/gtRbKsChId – Greg Kelly – LET’S GO BRANDON! (@gregkellyusa) November 1, 2021

NOW we are LOOKING for all the stops and I have to get off. DO NOT TAKE THE BUS. pic.twitter.com/0sOXGXy9yF – Greg Kelly – LET’S GO BRANDON! (@gregkellyusa) November 1, 2021

WRONG! E DESPITE TO COMBINE DOPEY TO BE CLEARED FROM THE BUS. I said to the driver what the hell? And he told me (hard to hear because their driver was CLOSED in a ridiculous PLASTIC COVID box) that 6 blocks of bus stops NO LONGER exist because of the bike lanes! STOP BICYCLES IN NYC! https://t.co/NBI0ZtMQW6 – Greg Kelly – LET’S GO BRANDON! (@gregkellyusa) November 1, 2021

It is unfortunate that he mocked COVID PLASTIC BOXES, as the disease, which has killed at least 5 million people worldwide, had a terrible effect on transit workers in NYC and in particular bus drivers. (According to Local 1181, 17 of her school bus workers in New York City died from coronavirus.)

But that should not be you.

Urban buses can sometimes be overwhelming on the first date. New York City operates four types of buses. Basic buses are easy! They are great for going back to crosstown when you want to feel romantic about civic life, or if you are in a remake of Rosemary Baby or King of Comedy, or are otherwise emotionally involved with the recent, heavier history of New York City.

Restrictions make fewer stops than regular pokey buses. They will throw you along six or ten blocks at a time.

The Select Bus service aims to cover longer distances and several intersecting lanes in dedicated, fast-moving lanes and is actually only for those who are successful bus riders. Do not start there. Express buses are also quite intense, but wonderful you can get to Staten Island and other things! Wow!

You should have a MetroCard, or if you are lazy like me, you should simply have the OMNY application installed so you can touch your phone and pay the full price and not hold a card to lose. (Good to note: You probably are too giving up your privacy if you do.) For the most part, you get on the bus at the front and get off at the back.

Greet your bus driver politely. Beje.

If you are on a regular bus, you ask for a stop by pulling the cord or pressing the button or bar to ask for a stop! Fun FACT: Late at night and early in the morning, you can ask to be released anywhere, to help you feel safer or not to meet crazy rat gangs! Advanced level tip: Do not push or push the rear doors into your stop, which drives drivers crazy. Press gently and delicately.

Limited and express buses have designated stations, and you don’t even need to ask!

Timetables and itineraries are posted on small poles at bus stops, which is charming and wonderful. But if you have a smartphone, do yourself a favor and install it MYmta application or City map or in transit. Google Maps probably works pretty well too, but honestly I just don’t trust cities.

You can learn more about buses here from MTA, a punching bag that should feel like the saddest dog in the shelter after the Cuomo administration’s political woes.

Also, do not attack people on buses or be rude.

Mr Kelly has not posted on Twitter since his bus trip and did not respond to a question posed through his website, indicating he may still be on the bus.