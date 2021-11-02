Covid-19: 126 new cases of Delta eruption in Auckland, Waikato, Northland

There are 126 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak.

The Ministry of Health has given the update through a press release on Tuesday afternoon, as officials have reduced the frequency of daily press conferences.

Of the new cases, 107 are in Auckland, one is in Northland and 18 are in Waikato.

Christel Yardley / Stuff There are 126 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, of which 107 are in Auckland.

Fifty-nine new cases have not yet been linked to an existing case. In the last 14 days, 432 cases have not been linked.

It comes after Waikato is set to move to step 2 of the alarm level 3 restrictions from midnight tonight. Auckland remains in the first step of level 3 until at least 23:59 on Tuesday, November 9th.

The rest of the country remains at level 2 of the alarm.

Tuesday’s figures put the blast at 3634 cases to date.

Two other staff members at the Edmonton Meadows nursing home in Henderson have now tested positive for Covid-19, the ministry announced.

Chris McKeen / Stuff Two other employees at a Henderson holiday home tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of facility-related cases to 12.

This brings the total number of active cases related to the facility to 12, the source remains unknown.

A mobile testing unit will be at the care home on Tuesday for further testing of residents and staff.

As previously reported, two Covid-positive residents are in North Shore Hospital.

The Ministry also stated that it is aware of a small number of Covid-19 cases in the Auckland Correctional Facility.

These people were exposed to Covid-19 before being placed in detention and are being properly managed to avoid any potential for the virus to spread to the prison population.

There is no evidence of transmission inside the facility to date, he said.

Another 18 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Waikato overnight, six in Hamilton, five in Te Awamutu / Kihikihi, four in torohanga, two in Ngruawhia and one in Kwhia.

All have been epidemiologically linked 14 were known contacts of previous cases and were already in isolation.

There is also a new case to report in Kaitaia in Northland, a member of the Northland case family announced Monday.

On Tuesday there are 49 people in the hospital with Covid-19, from 53 that were yesterday. Of these, three are in intensive care or high-dependency care units.

The average age of those hospitalized with the virus is 47 years.

To date, there have been 3457 Delta cases in the Auckland community; 141 in Waikato; 17 in Wellington (all healed); 14 in Northland; one case recovered in Nelson / Marlborough and four in Canterbury.

Of the 162 cases reported yesterday, two were misclassified and removed from the total number of cases. Meanwhile an MIQ employee who was classified as a community case after the investigation. So the revised number for Monday is now 161, and 114 of these people were in isolation throughout their infectious period.

Forty-seven reported cases Monday were in the community while they were infectious.

27,473 vaccines against Covid were administered yesterday, bringing the vaccination rate in New Zealand to 88 per cent for first doses and 76 per cent for second doses.

Public health officials continue to demand widespread testing in a number of Auckland suburbs of interest to people with even mild symptoms, regardless of vaccination status.

These are Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Henderson and Manurewa.

As of Tuesday, 582 Covid-19 cases have been isolated at home in Auckland.

There are no new cases to be reported again today in Christchurch and in recent days no new locations of interest in the region have been added.

Test results from additional wastewater samples collected in Christchurch are expected tomorrow.

