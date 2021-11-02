International
Covid-19: 126 new cases of Delta eruption in Auckland, Waikato, Northland
There are 126 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak.
The Ministry of Health has given the update through a press release on Tuesday afternoon, as officials have reduced the frequency of daily press conferences.
Of the new cases, 107 are in Auckland, one is in Northland and 18 are in Waikato.
Fifty-nine new cases have not yet been linked to an existing case. In the last 14 days, 432 cases have not been linked.
READ MORE:
* Covid-19: Two other staff members test positive at West Auckland holiday home
* Covid-19: Eighteen cases in Waikato, the highest daily total Delta eruption in the region
* No new Covid case in Christchurch, questions remain about Tongan case and wastewater results
* Covid-19: How retail and public facilities will function in step 2 of level 3 alarm
It comes after Waikato is set to move to step 2 of the alarm level 3 restrictions from midnight tonight. Auckland remains in the first step of level 3 until at least 23:59 on Tuesday, November 9th.
The rest of the country remains at level 2 of the alarm.
Tuesday’s figures put the blast at 3634 cases to date.
Two other staff members at the Edmonton Meadows nursing home in Henderson have now tested positive for Covid-19, the ministry announced.
This brings the total number of active cases related to the facility to 12, the source remains unknown.
A mobile testing unit will be at the care home on Tuesday for further testing of residents and staff.
As previously reported, two Covid-positive residents are in North Shore Hospital.
The Ministry also stated that it is aware of a small number of Covid-19 cases in the Auckland Correctional Facility.
These people were exposed to Covid-19 before being placed in detention and are being properly managed to avoid any potential for the virus to spread to the prison population.
There is no evidence of transmission inside the facility to date, he said.
Another 18 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Waikato overnight, six in Hamilton, five in Te Awamutu / Kihikihi, four in torohanga, two in Ngruawhia and one in Kwhia.
All have been epidemiologically linked 14 were known contacts of previous cases and were already in isolation.
There is also a new case to report in Kaitaia in Northland, a member of the Northland case family announced Monday.
On Tuesday there are 49 people in the hospital with Covid-19, from 53 that were yesterday. Of these, three are in intensive care or high-dependency care units.
The average age of those hospitalized with the virus is 47 years.
To date, there have been 3457 Delta cases in the Auckland community; 141 in Waikato; 17 in Wellington (all healed); 14 in Northland; one case recovered in Nelson / Marlborough and four in Canterbury.
Of the 162 cases reported yesterday, two were misclassified and removed from the total number of cases. Meanwhile an MIQ employee who was classified as a community case after the investigation. So the revised number for Monday is now 161, and 114 of these people were in isolation throughout their infectious period.
Forty-seven reported cases Monday were in the community while they were infectious.
Public health officials continue to demand widespread testing in a number of Auckland suburbs of interest to people with even mild symptoms, regardless of vaccination status.
These are Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Henderson and Manurewa.
As of Tuesday, 582 Covid-19 cases have been isolated at home in Auckland.
There are no new cases to be reported again today in Christchurch and in recent days no new locations of interest in the region have been added.
Test results from additional wastewater samples collected in Christchurch are expected tomorrow.
TO COME MORE
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/300443943/covid19-126-new-cases-in-delta-outbreak-in-auckland-waikato-northland
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]