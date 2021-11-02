‘A public dress’: Sean Chu has not been added to any of the Calgary – Calgary city committees

Calgary City Councilor Sean Chu will not be an acting member of any city committee for next year, following a decision made by the council.

But that does not stop him from attending meetings and voting on points.

Councilors should normally be members of at least one standing policy committee under city procedure bylaws.

Read more: Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek does not swear in Coun. Sean Chu, leave it to justice

An amendment introduced by Department 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra allowed the selection committee to bypass that part of the bylaw for one year.

Only councilors Peter Demong, Dan McLean, Sonya Sharp, Terry Wong, Andre Chabot and Sean Chu voted against the Carras amendment by a 9-6 vote.

It is one of the few things the city council could do after reports that the current Ward 4 leader, Sean Chu, was found guilty of defamatory conduct involving indecent intercourse with a minor – allegations that surfaced days before election day on 18 October.

Read more: The Calgary Police Commission is investigating the handling of Sean Chu’s historic allegations

We have very limited skills and competencies as a council, (but) we have exercised one of them today, Mayor Jyoti Gondek told reporters.

City attorney Jill Floen warned the council that it was very, very important for the council to make a decision that is reasonable in the circumstances.

Floen also asked the council to carefully consider the needs of the committees and who would be the best members to serve on those committees.

















2:53

The Calgary council and mayor took the oath amid Sean Chu controversy





Calgary council and mayor swear amid Sean Chu controversy, Oct. 25, 2021



“By joining from a distance, Chu apologized to his fellow advisers that we should get through this immediately.”

I did not want any harm, he said.

But he did not resign.

I am properly selected by the people of Ward 4, Chu said. My goal has always been to serve to the best of my ability the residents of Neighborhood 4 and the citizens of Calgary.

Chabot approved the work he saw Chu do during their first term in office.

During these four years, my personal experience with Coun. Chu was nothing but exemplary and shameless, ”said the District 10 councilor.

Read more: Two oversight roles were vacated prior to the first meeting of the Calgary city council

During his opening argument, Carra said he was taking the matter to council for four reasons: systematic issues with the police investigating themselves, the balance between the letter and the spirit of the law, the lack of information about Chus’s history that voters had long advance payment. voting periods and allegations of misconduct with a juvenile that Chu has publicly commented on but that have not been proven in court.

Carra apologized to Chu on Floens advice.

If I made any comments in my opening, it somehow suggested that Coun. Chu was found to be inconsistent with the letter of any law – be it the procedural sub-legal act or the court – I did not want to say this, I do not say this at all, Carra said.

Read more: Municipal Affairs Officers Consider Legal Recourse Regarding Calgary Chu Advisor

When asked by Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp, Floen said the only duties for councilors as described in the municipal government are to attend and vote in council meetings.

Floen also said that if a city has committees, participation is not mandatory and councilors can be removed from them under the powers in the Municipal Government Act.

Mount Royal University political science professor Duane Bratt said Monday’s decision continues a theme after the mayor did not swear in Chu a week ago.

It really is a public outfit he received on his first day of work, Bratt said.

What the council says is that we do not want this person to be involved in the work of the city council and we do not trust him to do the work of the city council.

The political scientist said that Chu could still represent the residents of Ward 4.

















1:32

“They have a job to do”: HR professional weighs in on Calgary council controversy





‘They have a job to do’: HR professional weighs in on Calgary council controversy, Oct. 22, 2021



He is still capable of doing this if he chooses to do so, but what he says will be very difficult for him to work with other council members, Bratt said. It is clear that for nine of them, it will be impossible. The other six, maybe he can case by case.

The councilor himself said that he was elected properly, said the mayor and I expect that service to his voters is a priority.

Less commissions to sit on

Following a reshuffle in September, the standing policy committees were reduced from four to two: the community development committee and the infrastructure and planning committee.

Committees do most of the council’s policy-making work before presenting their recommendations at a combined council meeting.

Carra was appointed to both and was elected chairman of the infrastructure and planning committee.

In addition to Carra, councilors Raj Dhaliwal, Richard Pootmans, Courtney Walcott, Wong and Jennifer Wyness were appointed to the community development committee, with Coun. Kourtney Penner as chairwoman.

Read more: New Calgary councilors ‘will have a fire pipe’ to learn to do

Joining Carra, councilors Chabot, Demong, McLean, Jasmine Mian, Sharp and Evan Spencer make up the infrastructure and planning committee.

Chabot and Chu voted against the formation of the interim selection committee that decided on membership in the standing policy committees.

Later in the council’s organizational meeting Monday, it was revealed that Chu had not been appointed to any of the city boards, committees or commissions that had council members. He was also not appointed to any of the city-owned subsidiary boards.

The chairperson is a member of all committees due to her holding that position, and also chairs the executive committee and the intergovernmental affairs committee.

Move

After asking if the province should adjudicate on the matter – for which the mayor noted that the minister of municipal affairs has sought external legal advice – Wong said he was affected by a situation similar to Chu’s allegations and did much attempts to support the victim.

Wong said the issue still worries him, but it happened years ago.

I have learned to move forward and as this victim learned to move forward, but I think our responsibility, if we judge the behavior of a fellow counselor today, it should be important for today and we can make judgments today, said the representative of ward 7.

















4:55

Removing Sean Chu can be very difficult, time consuming: Duane Bratt





Removing Sean Chu can be very difficult, time consuming: Duane Bratt October 21, 2021



If this were to happen today, I would certainly be censoring one of our members today. But something that happened a while ago, which the society and the councilors here have thought about and the person we are talking about has also thought about, I would like to think that we will move forward.

These comments sparked online reactions, with some calling it a bad sight, a “bad take” and that victims could not move forward until justice was served.

This morning I said the Council should ‘continue’ with today’s agenda as we await an investigative inquiry from the Alberta Government. This statement is not a judgment of Sean’s behavior. – Terry Wong (@YYCTKW) November 1, 2021

Walcott said the search for anyone to move forward ignores the issue of transparency.

It is in this lack of knowledge that we need to understand that our past choices influence the decisions we make today, “Walcott said.

“And so the constant choice to prevent the public from this information, or at least the choice to no longer allow people knowledge so that we can make effective choices in our voting records as well as how we work with people. near us – these are matters of the day.

Walcott used an example of someone using a racial insult and then went on to sit on a council with a commitment to working against racism.

It affects my ability to really understand where the prospects are coming from, “Walcott said.” So it affects us today – that transparency is important today.

Earlier, Walcott warned not to fall into the “slip” logic error given the precedent setting decision the council was considering.

We are actually doing nothing but fixing our ability to hold each other accountable, said the District 8 councilor.

And after all, this is the most important thing I think we can reflect on: is that we have very little opportunity to hold each other accountable through our actions, through history, through transparency, through integrity – and this is one of them.