Queen Elizabeth calls for climate action in COP26 video





Queen Elizabeth II, absent from the climate summit due to health concerns but not silent, called on world leaders on Monday to rise above their current political differences and show true mastery for the sake of the planet. In one video message at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, the 95-year-old monarch said nations had overcome insurmountable problems and disasters throughout history by cooperating. It has sometimes been observed that what leaders do for their people today is government and politics, she said. But what they do for the people of tomorrow is a statesman. The Queen, dressed in green and a butterfly pin, had canceled her visit to Scotland on the advice of doctors because of what Buckingham Palace described as fatigue.

She said the environment had been a theme close to the heart of her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April. Calling for world leaders to find common ground, she said time for words has now passed into time for action. Of course, the benefits of such actions will not be there for all of us to enjoy here today, she said. None of us will live forever. But we are not doing this for ourselves, but for our children and our children, and those who will follow in their footsteps. The Queen said the environmental work of her late husband continued through her great-grandson, Prince William, and eldest son, Prince Charles, who, addressing world leaders Monday at the summit, called for a style campaign military to combat climate change. . Charless ‘s remarks were based on Sunday’ s comments at the Group 20 summit in Rome, where he described the conference as a last chance to avoid the worst effects of climate change. The future of humanity and of nature itself is in jeopardy, said Charles, Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne.

It is also impossible not to hear the desperate voices of the young people who see you, ladies and gentlemen, as the guardians of the planet holding in your hands the stability of their future, he told world leaders gathered in Rome. He reminded them that they had a great responsibility to the unborn generations. He said properly addressing climate change would require trillions of dollars of investment each year to create the necessary new infrastructure and meet the vital 1.5-degree climate target that will save our forests and farms, oceans and wildlife.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/01/world/queen-elizabeth-cop26.html

