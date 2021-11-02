The man with a knife injures 17 people on the train in Tokyo, ignites the fire

TOKYO A man dressed in a Joker suit and wielding a knife stabbed at least one passenger on a Tokyo passenger train before setting it on fire, injuring passengers and sending people trying to escape and jumping out of windows. said police and witnesses.

The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were injured, including three in serious condition. Not all were stabbed and most of the other injuries were not serious, the fire department said.

The attacker, who police identified as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, was arrested on the spot after Sunday’s attack and was being investigated on suspicion of attempted murder, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said on Monday.

The attacker, riding an express train heading to Tokyo’s Shinjuku station, suddenly took a knife and stabbed a sitting passenger in his 70s in the right chest, police said. Details of the injury of 16 other passengers are still being investigated, police said.

Police said he told authorities he wanted to kill people and receive the death penalty. Nippon Television said he also said he had used a previous case with the knife on the train as an example.

Witnesses told police the attacker was wearing a bright outfit, a green shirt, a blue suit and a purple coat like the Joker villain in Batman comics or someone going to a Halloween event, according to media reports.

A video posted by a witness on social media showed the suspect sitting, with his leg crossed and smoking in one of the train carriages, apparently after the attack.

Tokyo police officials said the attack took place inside the Keio train near Kokuryo station.

Television footage showed a number of firefighters, police officers and rescuers rescuing the passengers, many of whom escaped through the train windows. In one video, passengers were fleeing from another car that was on fire.

NHK said the suspect, after stabbing the passengers, spilled a liquid resembling oil from a plastic bottle and set it on fire, which partially burned the seats.

Shunsuke Kimura, who filmed the video, told NHK that he saw passengers running desperately and as he was trying to figure out what happened, he heard an explosive and smokeless noise coming out. He also jumped out of a window, but crashed into the platform and injured his shoulder.

The train doors were closed and we had no idea what was going on, and we jumped out of the windows, Kimura said. It was horrible.

The attack was the second involving a knife on a Tokyo train in three months.

In August, a day before the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, a 36-year-old man stabbed 10 passengers on a passenger train in Tokyo in a random outbreak of violence. The suspect later told police he wanted to attack women who looked happy.

While shooting deaths are rare in Japan, the country has had a series of high-profile stabbings in recent years.

In 2019, a man holding two knives attacked a group of students waiting at a bus stop outside Tokyo, killing two people and injuring 17 before killing himself. In 2018, a man killed a passenger and injured two others in a knife attack on a bullet train. In 2016, a former employee at a disability home killed 19 people and injured more than 20.

