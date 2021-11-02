At COP26 Summit, Urgent Prayers to Combat Global Warning





GLASGOW World leaders opened a major climate summit in Scotland on Monday with apocalyptic warnings of the little time left to avoid catastrophic global warming, but offered few new commitments to more aggressively reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The meeting, called in the hope that the world could finally agree on meaningful steps to restore a rapidly warming planet, was scheduled to last nearly two weeks, but it only took hours for the first bumps to appear. . In the opening speeches of the assembled heads of state, long mistakes appeared in the global debate on who should be more responsible for reducing emissions. So did the tires targeting the two main greenhouse gas emitters, China and Russia, whose leaders did not attend. And so did tensions between rich and poor globes, as less developed countries demanded more help and faster action from richer ones.

Addressing the leaders of more than 120 countries represented at the summit on Monday, United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said the effects of a warming planet were being felt from the depths of the ocean to the tops of mountains. Enough burning, drilling and mining our way deeper, Mr. Guterres said. We are digging our own graves. The oceans are hotter than ever, parts of the Amazon rainforest emit more carbon than they absorb, and over the last decade some four billion people have been affected by climate change-related events. Last year alone, deadly floods hit Germany and China, heat waves killed nearly 200 people in the Northwest Pacific, and so-called zombie fires broke out in the Arctic. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson likened the race to stop global warming to a spy thriller, warning that a red digital clock knocks without regret in an explosion that will end human life as we know it.

We are roughly in the same position, my fellow global leaders, like James Bond today, Mr. Johnson said. The tragedy is that this is not a movie, and the ultimate device of the world is real. But for all of Monday’s horrific warnings, there were few specific proposals on how to reduce emissions in the near future. India, which has contributed relatively little to world emissions so far but appears to be a growing source of them, announced new targets that will keep coal at the heart of its energy sector for at least a decade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will also increase its target for 2030 for the use of renewable energy, such as solar energy. Brazil, where deforestation is at its highest level since 2012, announced it would end illegal deforestation by 2048 and halve its greenhouse emissions by the end of the decade. The government had previously agreed to cut emissions by about 43 percent this decade. John Kerry, the U.S. presidential envoy for climate change, hailed the new target as a significant boost. But environmental groups dismissed the announcement as an attempt to build goodwill with the United States and said the world should be skeptical about the intentions of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Mr Biden urged countries to co-operate in the war, stressing the possibility of creating millions of jobs around the world in connection with lower-emission technologies.

They were not yet short, Mr Biden said. There is no more time to sit, sit on the fence or debate among themselves. This is a challenge of our collective life.

The fundamental tension of the summit is the sharp disconnect between what the leaders of the world’s largest heaters have promised so far and what scientists and civic leaders say should be done. Updated November 1, 2021, 6:19 pm ET There is also a disconnect between what has been promised and what has actually been accomplished. Leaders of developing countries reminded the summit, for example, that the poorest countries have not yet received the $ 100 billion in annual climate assistance by 2020, which was once promised. Several leaders, including Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of Bangladesh, and Gaston Browne, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, pushed hard for a discussion on losses and damages. They are, in fact, seeking compensation of some kind for countries that bear little responsibility for emissions that warm the earth but that are already suffering the consequences. Experts say the commitments countries have made to reduce emissions are nowhere near what is needed. And the question remains whether even those limited commitments can be met. In the United States, Mr. Biden is trying to meet his ambitious climate goals. He spent most of Monday talking about his proposals for improving the climate and social policy. But in fact his administration had already been forced to abandon the main policy of that bill, a move that would push the energy sector to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy due to objections from dependent West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III. from coal.

Mr Biden reduced his bill and instead proposed spending $ 550 billion in tax credits on renewable energy, electric vehicles and other efforts to combat climate change. That would have helped the United States reach halfway through Mr Bidens’ target of cutting emissions by up to 52 percent from 2005 to the end of the decade. Mr. Bidens’s domestic efforts have not gone unnoticed by leaders and activists around the world, especially in light of U.S. history of abandoning global climate change efforts, particularly the Paris agreements signed by the Obama administration. the Trump administration abandoned and Biden. the administration was reunited. You know, the US lost five years, said in an interview Mohamed Nasheed, the former president of the Maldives.

Mr Biden addressed the issue directly at the summit. I think I should not apologize, he said, but I apologize for the fact that the United States, in the last administration, withdrew from the Paris Agreement and put us somewhat behind the eighth ball. Mr Nasheed, whose lowland island nation in the Indian Ocean is existentially threatened by rising sea levels due to climate change, said Mr Biden had a higher barrier to meeting because of the administration’s actions. Trump. They are back again, but their ambition should be much higher, Mr. Nasheed said. The United States is the richest country on the planet. They have naturally emitted more carbon than anyone else. And there is a historical responsibility, then, to make it right.

Activists from the United States also denounced Mr. Bidens’ speech. Varshini Prakash, executive director of the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led non-profit climate change organization, called it humiliating for presidents to incite other nations to reduce emissions given his failure to pass home climate legislation. Mr. Biden tried to put the United States as a leader, and his aides tried to turn the anger of the international climate toward China. Informing reporters at Air Force One, his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, called the Chinese extraordinary and said Beijing had an obligation to move towards greater ambitions as we move forward. The absence at the summit of leaders from Russia and China cast doubt on how united the world could be in war. China, the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, proposed a new emissions target that is largely indistinguishable from the one it made six years ago. Russia has made no new promises to reduce climate pollution this decade. At the U.S. summit pavilion, White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy said she believed the world understood America’s legislative battles and expressed confidence that a bill with strong climate provisions would be passed. I hope they understand, she said. The president wants to pass it very quickly and I think he expects it.

