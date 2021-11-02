Health scientist Carrie Bourassa on immediate break after examining her claim that she is indigenous

Carrie Bourassa, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan and science director of the Indigenous Health Wing of the Canadian Institute for Health Research (CIHR), is on leave from both institutions following a weekend of online outrage stemming from the CBC investigation into her allegations. for Indigenousness.

Bourassa, who has run an indigenous research lab in the US and the CIHR Indigenous Peoples Health Institute, has publicly stated that it is Mtis, Anishnaabe and Tlingit.

The CBC found that there was no evidence that she was indigenous, despite her claims many times over the past 20 years. When asked, Bourassa did not provide any genealogical evidence to support her claims, but in a statement she said two years ago that she hired a genealogist to help her investigate her ancestry and that work continues.

Just last week, following the publication of the CBC story, the CIHR issued a statement in support of Bourassa, saying it “appreciates the work of the Indigenous Peoples Health Institute under the leadership of Dr. Carrie Bourassa”. And the U of S also supported it, stating, “The quality of Professor Bourassa’s scientific work speaks for itself and has greatly benefited the health of communities across Canada.”

However, on Monday, both institutions announced that Bourassa was on immediate leave.

“Today I spoke with Dr. Carrie Bourassa, scientific director of the CIHR Institute of Indigenous People’s Health (CIHR-IIPH) and we agreed that she should resign from all her duties as scientific director of the Institute,” the CIHR president wrote. Michael Strong. “As such, Dr. “Bourassa will be on indefinite leave free of charge, effective immediately.”

Following initial statements of support from the CIHR and the U of S, many people took to social media to condemn the move, arguing that organizations should not stand by someone who falsified their background.

“I acknowledge the pain experienced by indigenous peoples as a result of this issue and would like to underline the CIHR’s absolute commitment to reconciling and continuing to accelerate the self-determination of indigenous peoples in health research,” Strong said in a statement.

The university launches investigations

U of S Airin provocateur announced that Bourassa has been left on leave and an investigation into her claims against Indigenousness has been launched.

“USask has placed Dr. Bourassa on leave and she has been relieved of all her duties as a professor at the USask College of Medicine in the Department of Community Health and Epidemiology,” the statement said. “Dr. Bourassa will not return to any faculty duties during this investigation.”

The university said it made the move after new information emerged.

Bourassa, at the center, with the University of Saskatchewan president Peter Stoicheff and Karen Chad, then vice president of the university, demanded research. Bourassa, a health scientist, has claimed to be Mtis, Anishnaabe and Tlingit. But investigations have found no evidence. (usask.ca)

“The University of Saskatchewan has carefully reviewed the information in interviews and responses by Dr. Carrie Bourassa to recent articles challenging its indigenous identity,” the statement said. “The University has serious concerns with the additional information disclosed in Dr. Bourassa’s responses to the media and with the damage this information may cause to indigenous individuals and communities.”

Bourassa declined to comment, saying Monday, “My PR team will be in touch for any future conversations at that time.”

The CIHR did not announce any immediate plans to fill Bourassa’s position.

“I will communicate a plan for the continued leadership of the Institute in the coming days,” Strong wrote in his statement.

The university says it will speed up its investigative process.