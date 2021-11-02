Global leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030





Leaders of more than 100 countries, including Brazil, China and the United States, pledged Monday in Glasgow climate talks to end deforestation by 2030, seeking to preserve critical forests they can absorb carbon dioxide and slow down the growth of global warming. The promise will require further transformative action, the countries’ statement said, and was accompanied by a series of measures aimed at helping implement it. But some advocacy groups criticized the efforts as lacking teeth, saying they would allow deforestation to continue. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was scheduled to announce the deforestation deal at an event Tuesday morning attended by President Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. These wonderful ecosystems filled with these natural cathedrals are the lungs of our planet, Mr. Johnson is expected to say.

Governments pledged $ 12 billion and private companies pledged $ 7 billion to protect and restore forests in various ways, including $ 1.7 billion for indigenous peoples. More than 30 financial institutions also pledged to ban investment in companies responsible for deforestation. A new set of guidelines provides a way towards eliminating deforestation from supply chains. Many policy experts have hailed the measures as an important step forward, stressing that much more is needed. The financial announcements we have heard in Glasgow are welcome, but remain small compared to large private and public inflows, often in terms of subsidies that promote deforestation, said Frances Seymour of the World Resources Institute, a research group. The promises come amid growing awareness of the role of nature in tackling the climate crisis, something Britain has sought to highlight at the climate summit, known as COP26. Untouched forests and peat soils, for example, are natural carbon stores, keeping it isolated from the atmosphere. But when these areas are recorded, burned or drained, ecosystems move to release greenhouse gases. If tropical deforestation were a place, would be the third largest greenhouse gas emitter in the world, according to the Institute of World Resources, after China and the United States. Much of the world’s deforestation has been driven by commodity farming after people felled trees to make way for livestock, soy, cocoa and palm oil. The value of healthy forests goes beyond carbon. They filter water, cool air and even make it rain, supporting agriculture elsewhere. They are essential for the conservation of biodiversity, which is suffering its own crisis as the rate of extinction increases.

However, efforts to keep the forests afloat have had difficulties. One program, known in the Paris climate agreement, seeks to pay afforested nations to reduce the loss of trees, but progress has been disappointingly slow. Previous promises to end deforestation have also failed. A United Nations plan announced in 2017 made similar commitments. An agreement in 2014 to end deforestation by 2030, the New York Declaration on Forests, set goalless means to achieve them, and deforestation continued. The same thing will happen this time, some environmentalists predicted. It allows another decade of deforestation and is not mandatory, said Carolina Pasquali, executive director of Greenpeace Brazil. Meanwhile, the Amazon is already on the verge and can not survive deforestation for years to come. But supporters point out that the new commitment expands the number of sites and comes with concrete steps to save forests. What we were doing here is trying to change the economy on the ground to make forests worth more than dead, said Eron Bloomgarden, whose group, Emergent, helps align public and private investors with countries and forested provinces seeking to receive deforestation reduction payments. Participating governments pledged support for smallholders, indigenous peoples and local communities, who depend on forests for their livelihood and play a key role in their administration. Tuntiak Katan, general coordinator of the Global Alliance of Territorial Communities and a member of the Shuar people in Amazonian Ecuador, praised support for indigenous and local communities, but questioned throwing money into a system he sees as broken.

If this funding does not work directly, and side by side, with indigenous peoples, it will not have the necessary impact, he said. This year, scientists discovered that parts of the Amazon have begun to emit more carbon than they store. China is one of the biggest signatories to the deforestation declaration, but the country’s top leader, Xi Jinping, did not take part in the Glasgow climate negotiations. Over the past decades, China has suffered huge forest losses as its population and industry have grown. But in recent decades, the country has pledged to reproduce forests and expand sustainable tree farming. According to China estimates, forests now cover about 23 percent of its land mass, up from 17 percent in 1990. according to the World Bank. Some research has questioned the scale and quality of that extended tree cover, but the Chinese government has made extended reforestation a pillar of its climate policy, and many areas of the country are significantly greener than they were a few decades ago. . However, China’s participation in the new pledge could also test its dependence on timber imported from Russia, Southeast Asia and African countries, including large quantities of illegally felled trees. In a written message to the Glasgow summit, Mr Xi emphasized the responsibility of developed countries in tackling climate change, saying they should not only do more on their own, but should also provide support to help developing countries to do better. Xinhua News Agency reported.

