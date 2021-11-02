Alberta registers another 18 deaths from COVID-19, but the number of hospitalizations drops





Alberta recorded 1,210 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, as well as 18 other deaths from the disease. Of the new cases, 533 were identified on Friday, 335 were identified on Saturday and 342 were identified on Sunday. The positivity rate was about 5.14 percent, according to the provincial government website. Read more: COVID-19 has killed 5 million people worldwide in less than 2 years The total number of active COVID-19 cases fell over the weekend, from 8,158 active cases on Friday to 7,580 active cases across the province on Monday. Of the active cases, 1,985 are in the Calgary area, 1,724 are in the Edmonton area, 1,457 are in the central area, 798 are in the south area, 1,606 are in the North area and 10 are not connected to any area. The story goes down the ad The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has decreasedover the weekend. There are now 689 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 157 of them being treated in intensive care. Earlier Monday, the province announced that 80 percent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in two doses. “More and more Albertans are choosing to defend themselves against COVID-19 because of the undeniable fact that vaccines work and they save lives,” Prime Minister Jason Kenney said in a press release. “It is great news that we have reached this milestone that will also help ease the pressure on our healthcare system in the future.” Read more: COVID-19: Active cases lowest in more than 2 months as Saskatchewan adds 3 new deaths More than 87 per cent of qualified Albanians aged 12 and over have received their first stroke. The province encourages anyone who is eligible and has not yet been immunized to roll up their sleeves. “Vaccines are very effective in protecting us from serious diseases,” said the chief health officer. Deena Hinshaw. “As we continue to see a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, this trend could change rapidly if we are not careful. “We need as many people as possible to choose vaccine protection to help numbers move in the right direction.” The story goes down the ad Vaccine appointments can be booked online through the website of the province. View link » <br />

