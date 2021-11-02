Triad school districts offer mental health days

(WGHP) – As the National Month of Depression and Mental Health Examination just ended in October, the focus is now on our children.

Over the weekend, Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Schools announced that November 12 will serve as a mental health day by giving students and faculty a day off for self-care.

In Rockingham County schools, the same day will be used as a distance work day for teachers.

School leaders there said the consensus was that both students and teachers deserved a day to breathe and regroup without having to come to school.

WSFCS officials said they are associating this day with World Kindness Day, which is Saturday, and there is a better way to show kindness than prolonging it by giving students and faculty a day off for mental health.

One of the recurring themes is that everyone is just tired, said Adam Powell, public information officer at Rockingham County Schools.

This fatigue has been severe for so many since the beginning of the pandemic – including young students.

They have lost time with friends, they have lost extracurricular and social activities, they have lost opportunities to engage with their teachers, Powell said.

Teachers in Rockingham County will still have assignments to do remotely.

Because the day falls directly after Veterans Day, this means that no one is required to return to class for four days.

This comes about three years after the district implemented a mental health and behavioral program for students to learn coping skills.

It goes beyond just education, Powell said.

Continuing with the theme of World Kindness Day, WSFCS officials said in a newsletter that studies show that acts of kindness to oneself and others can alleviate feelings of loneliness, stress, and anxiety.

Just that, having a mental health day engraved on the school calendar will start conversations, said Megan Stone, a mental health professional at High Point Mental Health Associates.

Local mental health professionals are congratulating school leaders on taking the initiative to start that conversation that is often surrounded by stigma.

I hope this gives people an opportunity, not only to see others in a light under mental health, but to reflect on themselves and use this time to do some internal research to understand exactly what they can do. your body needs it and how to deal with it, Stone said.

None of the school districts has made any permanent decision on whether this extra day off will be repeated.

Officials from both districts said they thought the pandemic influenced their decision.

At WSFCS, extra meals will still be distributed to students who need them on November 10 to make up for the meal some students will miss instead of the extra day off.