Biden and his allies look to China for climate

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Air Force One reporters on the way to Glasgow that China was one of the most extraordinary countries not to be represented at the COP26 leader level and that we believe there is an obligation to move forward. towards greater ambitions while we. Go ahead. And we will continue to insist on that.

But he added: There are other places as well.

As Beijing set aside US proposals, Biden instead addressed Indonesian President Joko Widodo for his first bilateral meeting at the UN COP26 talks. Also on the Widodo diary was UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Indonesia contributes nowhere near 27 percent of the global emissions from China’s economy. But it is still responsible for 2 percent of global greenhouse gases and is one of the world’s leading coal exporters. Experts say stopping climate change would be impossible without addressing greenhouse gases produced by large countries like the one with a growing economy.

With little commitment from China, the US, the EU and the UK are trying to put pressure on Indonesia, India, South Africa, Mexico and Brazil to score potential climate victories and hoping to achieve their goal of maintaining global temperatures. within 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels. Above this sign, many catastrophic climate changes close, from rising sea levels to devastating storms and punishing droughts.

Biden and his climate envoy, John Kerry, have engaged in aggressive shipping diplomacy with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country is the third largest emitter of carbon dioxide on the planet. The two governments have worked in agreement to bring in public and private sector funding to help India achieve Modis’ goal of deploying 450 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030, equivalent to the capacity of more than 400 nuclear reactors.

Modi announced a new target for achieving zero net emissions by 2070. He also announced intentions for India to dramatically increase its clean energy capacity before 2030 and reduce its emission intensity, a measure of the amount of greenhouse gases released per unit of economic activity.

A UK official said India’s soft short-term goals would boost the clean energy sector so much that it would make the country’s goal for 2070 seem quite conservative.

The pressure on Modin has not just come from the US. Its former British colonizers have tried to utilize their historical ties to Delhi to make Modin make a big announcement at the event. Modi and Johnson met at the UN talks, where the British leader announced a green UK-India guarantee, which Downing Street said would unlock more than $ 1 billion in World Bank clean energy funds and other green projects.

The UK official said the targeting strategy of the big nations using coal with incentives was clearly to get the biggest score for your money. Many of these economies are at a crucial juncture where the right investments can enable them to overcome the traditional development routes that have historically relied on coal. India is the second largest consumer of coal in the world after China.

The strategy also benefits from deepening ties with countries that have been attracted to China through its Belt and Road investment program, such as South Africa, which has received investment in the energy sector from Beijing.

The United States and several European countries have handed over a clean energy financing deal to the government of South African President Cyril Ramaphosas in a bid to push for the decarbonisation of Eskom, the troubled state-backed coal company. This partnership has begun to bear fruit.

On Tuesday, Biden, Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to launch the “Straight Energy Transition Partnership” along with France and Germany to repair the energy sector in South Africa. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called it particularly interesting, adding that this could show that it is possible to gradually eliminate coal. “I think this could serve as a pilot project for many countries on the African continent.”

Kerry too praised in a Twitter post Brazil pledges on Monday to end illegal deforestation on the Amazon by 2028, halve the country’s emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

Critics claim that Bolsonaro, who like former US President Donald Trump has regularly ridiculed climate science, cannot be trusted to keep these commitments and that he has already allowed the destruction of large areas of forest tropical and is simply softening its position ahead of a tough re-election next year. . But still Kerry followed the engagement with the Bolsonaro government despite skepticism from environmental and local groups.

Kerry even promoted recent moves by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors on climate, visiting him in Mexico shortly before the G-20 summit where many world leaders met before traveling to Glasgow. Kerry’s trip came after the Mexican president pursued constitutional changes by giving the Mexican-backed energy company more market share, a move that opponents said would destroy the country’s renewable energy.

Despite these fears, Kerry told reporters that Mexico was “committed to locating all the major renewable geothermal, hydro, wind and solar renewable resources they were not willing to talk about literally even a few months ago.”

Johnson, meanwhile, tossed out the idea that Indonesia could consider phasing out coal-fired power by 2040, comments that came at the end of the G-20 calling for an end to the fuel source. Kerry told reporters that the US has been engaging with Indonesia for months.

But for Indonesia, which is made up of thousands of islands that could be at risk from sea level rise, climate change poses complex problems.

It has always been more than coal with Indonesia, Jonathan Pershing, Kerrys deputy at the State Department, told POLITICO. He noted that oil deliveries to the archipelago country for heating are on the rise and that the extensive cutting of carbon storage forests for palm oil production takes place under his supervision.

Another UK official said its negotiators in Glasgow had redoubled their efforts to attract regional influencers following China’s withdrawal from the conference, with a particular focus on Southeast Asia. Countries were being selected sectorally, including Vietnam with coal and Thailand for deforestation.

Vietnam is also seen as an award, given its location on China’s doorstep. Last Sunday, Johnson spoke with Prime Minister Phm Minh Chính and then UK diplomats met again with Chính shortly before leaving for Glasgow. On Monday he committed to a net zero target for 2050.