International
Affordable housing strategy not for privatization, says the minister
The Alberta government plans to sell and transfer ownership of affordable provincial-owned housing units, but says it is not privatizing the system.
Instead, she says she is only entering into agreements with third parties to build more capacity.
“It is a partnership. It is not privatization,” Senior Minister for Housing and Housing Josephine Pon said Monday before presenting Bill 78, the Alberta Housing Amendment Act.
The proposed legislation enables components of the Conservative government’s 10-year strategy for affordable housing.
A key part of the strategy is shifting the role of government from an affordable housing owner to a regulator and financier.
The province owns about 27,000 affordable housing units. Many of them are at least 35 years old and need renovation.
Pon said there are two options for handling housing stock.
In the first scenario, units that are unusable due to their poor condition or insufficient size may be sold at market value, with the revenue used to finance affordable new housing.
In the second scenario, the province would transfer ownership of the asset to a third party as a nonprofit or a for-profit developer.
Pon said a title warning would be placed to ensure the property is only used for affordable housing.
P3 on the table
Bill 78 also includes changes to existing legislation, giving the Alberta Social Housing Corporation the opportunity to establish public-private partnerships to build new affordable units and renovate existing housing stock.
The province plans to encourage the construction of new units by providing financial incentives to developers that include affordable units in mixed-income housing projects.
The program aims to create 13,000 affordable housing units and provide rental assistance to another 12,000 households.
The new program is based on recommendations from the 2020 Affordable Housing Review panel chaired by Calgary-Cross UCP MLA Mickey Amery.
Edmonton-Riverview MLA Lori Sigurdson, NDP housing critic, said Bill 78 looks like the government is trying to sell its affordable housing stock portfolio while people are languishing on waiting lists.
“UCP is trying to avoid the responsibility of providing safe housing for Albertans. They leave many questions unanswered,” Sigurdson said. “Who will these new homes serve? What do the private developers who build these homes do? And what measures will be taken to provide service to Albanians in need of housing?”
Brad Lafortune, executive director of Public Interest Alberta, is also particularly concerned about the language in the bill that suggests the government is moving towards privatization, despite what Pon insists.
He said the province should look to co-operate better with other levels of government and spend more money to build more supportive and affordable housing. Lafortune said the government should also impose a rent freeze and a moratorium on evictions by the end of 2022.
“Housing is a human right,” he said. “After decades of layoffs and privatization and stagnant wages, we need to start playing back yesterday, urgently and this report and this bill just don’t do that.”
The Alberta government estimates that about 24,000 families are on the waiting list for affordable housing.
