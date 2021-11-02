Places on flights to Perth as ‘gold dust’ as COVID-19 arrival lid prevents overseas travel

As New South Wales and Victoria open their international borders, finally allowing family reunions, the picture on the country’s west coast could not have been any different.

Travel agents in Western Australia say they are being flooded with calls from people wanting to reconnect with family overseas, but the constant border of arrivals in Perth means the countries, on incoming flights in particular, are like “gold dust”.

Ceri Grantis of South Perth Travel said, like the rest of Australia, Western Australians no longer had to apply for an exemption to travel overseas.

But not much else has changed.

“We’re getting a lot of calls, but really, nothing has changed for WA,” she said.

“It’s super disappointing. We are far behind the rest of Australia.”

Jennie Bardsley of British Travel said there were currently five airlines flying in and out of Perth.

Jennie Bardsley owns Perth-based independent travel company, British Travel.

But she said they had very few seats between them due to the travel limit, set at just 265 passengers coming in a week.

“We generally do not have any economy class seats in Perth in like Emirates, Singapore Airlines and Qatar until probably March,” Ms Bardsley said.

From this week, fully vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents can travel overseas without having to apply for an exemption.

New South Wales, Victoria and ACT have also lifted quarantine for dual-vaccinated international arrivals, but other states are moving more cautiously, still forcing quarantine at home or in a hotel for up to 14 days.

Only a handful of airlines are currently flying from international destinations to Perth.

In Western Australia, quarantine of hotel with significant traveler costs will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Ms Bardsley said some travelers were thinking of flying to other capitals and then to Perth, but that was also problematic.

“A lot of people say they want to fly to Sydney or Melbourne and then come to Perth,” she said.

“But you can not get a G2G Pass [to enter WA] unless you are like a critical worker, or MP or a Defense Force [personnel]. “

As the travel industry continues to push for a date that WA will open, PremierMark McGowans signaled the hurdle in Perth to ease.

“When we get to 70 per cent double-dose vaccination, we will double the number of Australians returning to our hotels, so it will bring it to 530. [passengers] per week “, he said.

As of yesterday, 62.2 percent of the WA population over the age of 12 was fully vaccinated.

Increasing the arrival limit equals only two flights a week

Christian Hunter of the travel agents umbrella group, Travelers Choice, welcomed the change but said it would make very little change.

“When you think a medium-sized plane has maybe 300 people on it, that’s actually just the equivalent of two flights a week,” he said.

“So I’m really putting a lot of restrictions on people’s ability to travel.

“Combine that with the need to quarantine, and it really makes it impossible for most people.”

Meanwhile, Ms Bardsley said some travelers from the UK were looking to fly to Darwin on the direct Qanta service from London and then to Perth.

Butshe said Qantas had recently clarified that this was not an option.

“A lot of people have had this assumption that they can get into Darwin,” she said.

“But Qantas is now declaring on its website that only the inhabitants of the Northern Territory can land in Darwin.”

Adding to the demand for flights, parents of Australian nationals and permanent residents whom the federal government said it could visit last month under the new rules.

Ms Bardsley said her staff had asked hundreds of questions from families about the new deal.

But the industry believed the airlines would quickly boost services once the McGowan government clarified its reopening plan.

“Airlines will deploy services to support the population,” Mr Hunter said.

“But by the time we get that commitment from the state, in terms of what the reopening looks like, airlines will not be deploying their machinery in Western Australia because they can deploy them elsewhere where they can. work well for them. “

Traveling abroad is more complicated than ever

Until then, travelers were required to be careful about online access and booking flights that may not actually exist.

“There are a host of ghost flights,” Ms Bardsley said.

“Some of the airlines basically have their schedules in the airline system because they do not want to lose their seat and then cancel their flights a month in advance.”

At the same time, she said international travel had become much more complicated, with far more considerations for travelers.

“The rules change all the time, it is no longer just a matter of booking a flight,” she said.

“You basically need to know the rules of the airline, the rules of the COVID test, you need to know the rules of transit, the rules of the country.

“It’s not just a case of going online and booking something.

“Never has a travel agent been worth more than he is now.”

