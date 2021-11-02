NASA astronauts collect peppers in space for the first time at the International Space Station





People introduced a new life form into outer space on Friday as NASA astronauts harvested the first chile peppers aboard the International Space Station. Hatch pepper seeds arrived at the space station on a SpaceX refueling mission in June and were immediately planted by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough. “Finally, I made my best tacos in space: rehydrated beef, rehydrated tomatoes and artichokes, and HATCH CHILE,” astronaut Megan McArthur wrote on Twitter. Astronauts have access to a wide variety of freeze-dried and pre-packaged meals with which they are regularly re-supplied, but learning how to grow fresh produce millions of miles from Earth will be key to longer missions. NASA scientists call for a new framework in search of alien life “The challenge is the ability to feed crews in low Earth orbit and then support explorers during future missions beyond low Earth orbit to destinations including the Moon as part of the Artemis program and eventually to Mars.” Matt Romeyn, the lead investigator for the NASA Experiment Habitat-04 experiment, explained. “We are limited to crops that do not need extensive storage or processing.” Growing crops like peppers can be not only beneficial to astronauts’ physical health, but also their psychological health, according to Romeyn. NASA astronauts planted Chile Hatch seeds in an Advanced Plant Habitat, a growth chamber equipped with more than 180 sensors and LED lights controlled by a crew at the Kennedy Space Center. A similar chamber known as the Vegetable Production System has been growing crops for about six years, including lettuce, cabbage, kale and zinnia flowers. A team at the Kennedy Space Center planted a pepper control group in almost identical conditions on the ground to see if microgravity and other space factors contributed to the increase in Hatch burners. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION “The spice of a species is determined by the environmental conditions of the growth,” explained LaShelle Spencer, head of the PH-04 project science team. “The combination of microgravity, light quality, temperature and humidity of the root zone will all affect the taste, so it will be interesting to discover how the fruit will grow, ripen and taste.”

