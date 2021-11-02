International
As Australia opens its international borders, WA residents look the other way
After more than 20 months of Australians locked inside their country, the nation is finally open for international travel.
The first flight to Australia since the official travel ban was lifted landed in Sydney on Monday morning, allowing fully vaccinated Austrians to enter the country without having to be quarantined and creating emotional scenes at Sydney Airport.
Those who want to leave Australia can now do so without receiving a special exemption from the government.
“It’s time to return to life for Australians,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison as he announced the opening of the international border last month.
In New South Wales, Victoria or ACT citizens can start planning family reunions and desired vacations abroad without having to face a mandatory and expensive 14-day hotel quarantine on their return.
Similarly, in Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania or the Northern Territory, governments are planning to lift hotel quarantine requirements in the coming weeks with increased vaccination rates.
But there are no detailed plans if you happen to live in Western Australia.
There is no time limit for removing the WA border
The WA government has repeatedly refused to say exactly when it will allow international travel without quarantine and there are signs that travel to and from the state will become even more restrictive, no less so.
Beyond vague assurances that the issue will be considered once the state achieves a double-dose vaccination rate between 80 and 90 percent, Prime Minister Mark McGowan has refused to set out a precise plan on how to reopen the state, much to the chagrin of the Opposition. and the business lobby.
“Western Australia will open up internationally at some point in time, maybe it’s just a months apart between us and other states,” he said last month.
“If it means that temporarily, we do not have mass deaths, we do not have large dislocations in our economy, we do not have many people losing their jobs – then I think the choice is clear.
“We wait until it is safe.”
There are no plans to facilitate the hotel quarantine application or to allow home quarantine.
New South Wales remains an extreme risk
More than that, Mr McGowan has been reluctant to reduce New South Wales from “extreme risk” to high risk, despite the state’s COVID rates dropping dramatically in recent weeks.
From the maximum level of 1,599 COVID cases per day on September 10, NSW is now averaging about 217 cases per day well below the average of 500 cases per day that WA requires a state to be considered at extreme risk.
It is not the daily rate of cases that is now bothering the Prime Minister, it is the danger he perceives for the WA from the opening of borders in other states.
He said last week the border with NSW and Victoria would not go down until “sometime in the first half of next year”.
Moreover, parts of Australia WA currently allow people to travel straight and from South Australia, Queensland, Tasmania and the NT can be made overseas before Christmas, says the Prime Minister, if COVID transmission to the community starts to increase as a result of the opening of their boundaries.
The news is not going well with some in WA, which has enjoyed a relatively COVID-free existence since the pandemic began, with minimal community transmission and only transient blockages.
More than 35 percent of the state’s population was born overseas and many others were born interstate.
There are many people with family and friends in other parts of the world and country.
And while Western Australians have been extremely grateful to have survived the horrific numbers that COVID has caused in other parts of the country, there are signs that they may not be as willing to accept secession from the rest of the world for much longer. tall.
“Watching the East Coast reunite with their family and friends is so crude and emotional, but I can not help but feel for everyone, including myself and my family, who can not embrace our loved ones because of Mark McGowan, “a Facebook user wrote on the ABC Perth page yesterday.
“Your aunt is slipping McGowan and you are running out of excuses.”
There were many others in the same way, as well as those who supported the position of the Prime Minister.
However, it is a noticeable change in tone since the beginning of the year, when the hugely popular Prime Minister was enjoying stratospheric ratings of approval and won the March state election with an unprecedented majority for Labor behind the WA’s success in holding COVID out.
There is no doubt that Mr. McGowan maintains the trust of a large portion of the WA population.
In any case, it would be almost impossible for any leader to maintain in the long run the kind of messianic popularity he has enjoyed, so some decline in his fan base is inevitable.
But it remains to be seen how long Western Australians will have to endure cursing their Australian friends as they fly to exotic destinations or enjoy tearful reunions at the airport with missing family members from for a long time.
And as long as they will willingly agree to do so.
