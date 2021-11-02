International
Australia’s international journey resumes after nearly 20 months, sparking scenes of joy
Sydney (CNN) Australia’s international borders reopened on Monday, ending nearly 20 months of harsh restrictions and sparking emotional scenes at Sydney and Melbourne airports as people reunited with their loved ones.
At Sydney Airport, passengers on flights from Singapore and Los Angeles were greeted with hugs and tears.
Partners joined in tears, some holding flowers, others waving signs. A woman cried as she hugged her daughter in the arrivals hall in Sydney after returning from Los Angeles. “I love you so much,” she said.
The newly arrived international passengers walk through the arrivals lounge of Melbourne International Airport on 1 November 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.
Asanka Ratnayake / Getty Images
So far, only the highly vaccinated states of New South Wales and Victoria – home to Australia’s largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne – have eased restrictions on international arrivals. More than 80% of the adult population in both states is now fully vaccinated.
Amid festive reunions Monday, some travelers bore the emotional brunt of travel restrictions. Nick Costello, who arrived from Los Angeles, said he had returned to Australia to attend his father’s funeral – but he did not have the opportunity to see him in person before he died.
“I’ve been trying to come back for the last two months to see my dad,” he said. “I feel like there has been a huge human cost that has been paid for many Australian citizens living in other countries or traveling overseas.”
The Australian government has said further border crossings will be lifted as other parts of the country meet their 80% vaccination targets.
For now, however, some international immigrants still face difficulties getting home. Pilot Michael Jung, who had just arrived in Sydney from Singapore, said the final trip across the border to his home in neighboring Queensland was still impossible due to local restrictions.
He said he would stay with his father-in-law in Lismore, New South Wales until the border is reopened and he can return to Brisbane.
“I know Australia is trying its best to keep Covid under control. I think they have done quite well so far,” he said. “I just want everyone to be vaccinated, so we write down those numbers and then we go in.”
Top image: People greet each other in the arrivals hall after landing at Sydney Airport on November 1 in Sydney, Australia. Credit: James D. Morgan / Getty Images for Sydney Airport
