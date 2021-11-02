International
US, Brazil and Russia join more than 100 world leaders pledging to end deforestation by 2030
World leaders will wrap up a two-day climate summit on Tuesday with a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030, a very distant date for activists who want to act faster to save the lungs of planet.
Main points:
- The pledge covers 85 percent of the world’s forests and is backed by more than $ 26 billion in private and public funding.
- Greenpeace says the deal gives the green light to another decade of deforestation
- A quarter of man-made emissions can be attributed to land use activity such as deforestation, deforestation and agriculture.
The promise would be issued at the UN COP26 conference, which will continue for another two weeks in an effort to draw up national plans to prevent the most devastating effects of global warming.
However, the summit chairman, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said the deforestation deal was essential to the overall ambition to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
“These wonderful ecosystems filled with these natural cathedrals are the lungs of our planet,” he was expected to say in Glasgow, according to Downing Street.
“Forests support communities, livelihoods and food supply, and absorb the carbon we pump into the atmosphere. They are essential to our very survival.
“With today’s unprecedented promises, we will have a chance to end humanity’s long history as an invader of nature and instead become its guardian.”
The pledge, which includes Australia as a signatory, is backed by nearly $ 20 billion ($ 26.6 billion) in public and private funding and backed by more than 100 leaders representing more than 85 percent of the world’s forests, the UK government said. of the United.
Leaders include those of forest-rich Brazil and Russia, both condemned by activists for accelerating deforestation along with U.S. President Joe Biden and others.
President Joko Widodo of Indonesia blessed by the sources said the tropical forests of his archipelago, mangroves, seas and peatlands were key to curbing climate change.
“We are committed to protecting these critical carbon divers and our natural capital for future generations,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by the UK government.
A quarter of man-made emissions caused by deforestation
The promise to “stop and cancel deforestation and land degradation by 2030” includes promises to ensure the rights of indigenous peoples and to recognize “their role as forest rangers”.
However, while Johnson said it was “unprecedented”, a UN climate meeting in New York in 2014 issued a similar statement to halve the rate of deforestation by 2020 and end it by in 2030.
However, the trees continued to be cut down on an industrial scale, no less in the Amazon under the far-right government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
Almost a quarter of all man-made carbon dioxide emissions can be attributed to land use activity such as deforestation, deforestation and agriculture.
Humans have already cut down half of all the Earth’s forests, a practice doubly harmful to the climate when CO2-absorbing trees are replaced by livestock or monoculture crops.
Greenpeace criticized Glasgow’s initiative to effectively give the green light for “another decade of deforestation”.
“Indigenous peoples are calling for 80 percent of the Amazon to be protected by 2025 and rightly so, this is what is needed,” said Carolina Pasquali, executive director of Greenpeace Brazil.
“Climate and the natural world cannot afford this deal,” she said.
Many studies have shown that the best way to protect forests around the world is to keep them under the management of natives with generations of conservation knowledge.
“We will look for concrete evidence of a transformation in the way funds are invested,” said Tuntiak Katan Jua of the indigenous organization COICA.
“If 80 per cent of what is proposed is directed at supporting land rights and proposals from indigenous and local communities, we will see a dramatic change in the current trend that is destroying our natural resources,” he said.
AFP
