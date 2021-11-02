Share “A new chapter for VMware: SpinOff from Dell Technologies Completed” on Twitter

VMware gains operational and financial flexibility while maintaining a strategic partnership with Dell Technologies

The company ready to lead in multi-cloud services for all applications, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control

PALO ALTO, California, November 1, 2021 VMware (NYSE: VMW) and Dell Technologies today announced the end of VMware spin-off by Dell Technologies. Sin-off from Dell Technologies offers VMware added freedom to execute its multi-cloud strategy, a simplified capital structure and governance model, and additional operational and financial flexibility.

Spin-off terms included $ 11.5BILLION[CD1]special cash dividend (special dividend) resulting in a payment of $ 27.40 per share dividend on November 1, 2021 (Payment Date) to all VMware shareholders since the business closed on October 29, 2021 (Registration Date ). The ex-dividend date will be November 2, 2021, the first trading day after the payment date.

VMwares’s mission is to provide a reliable software base that accelerates our customers’ innovation, said Raghu Raghuram, VMware CEO. As an independent company, we will continue to bring our multi-cloud strategy to life, giving our customers the power to accelerate their business and control their fortunes in this new era.

VMware and Dell will continue to partner to provide differentiated solutions to their customers. The previously announced trade agreement between VMware and Dell maintains and enhances market entry synergies developed jointly over the past few years with continued support andservice[CD2]for their mutual clients.

Statements looking forward

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, inter alia, statements regarding the dividend date and related to it; the expected spin-off benefits for VMware and its customers; benefits to VMwares multi-cloud strategy customers; partnership with VMware and Dell Technologies; and the trade agreement between VMware and Dell Technologies. These forward-looking statements are subject to the security provisions established by the Private Securities Reform Act 1995. Current results may differ materially from those provided in future statements as a result of several risk factors, including , but not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on VMwares operations, financial condition, VMwares customers, business environment and global and regional economies; (2) VMware’s ability to adapt its offerings, business operations and market entry activities to changes in the way customers consume information technology resources, such as through subscription and SaaS offerings; (3) the effect of the spin-off and changes in VMwares and Dell Technologies business relationships and market and technology collaborations on VMwares’ ability to maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers, and with VMwares operations and business results in general; (4) changes in the respective financial terms of VMwares and Dell Technologies and strategic directions that may adversely affect their business relationships and collaborations; (5) continuing risk of litigation and regulatory action; (6) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (7) delays or reductions in consumer, government and information technology spending; (8) competitive factors, including, but not limited to, price pressures, industry consolidation, the entry of new competitors into the industries in which VMware competes, and new product and marketing initiatives by VMwares competitors; (9) rapid technological changes in the virtualization software and cloud computing industry, end user, extreme security and mobile computing and telecom industry; (10) VMwares customers are unsure of the acceptance of emerging technologies and the ability to switch to new computing products, platforms, services, solutions and strategies in the industries in which VMware competes; (11) VMwares ability to enter, maintain and expand strategically effective partnerships, collaborations and alliances; (12) VMwares ability to protect its proprietary technology; (13) the ability to successfully integrate companies and acquired VMware assets and transition services seamlessly with VMware nude assets; (14) changes in product and service development timelines; (15) risks associated with cyber attacks, information security and data privacy; (16) disruptions resulting from key management changes; (17) risks associated with international sales, such as exchange rate fluctuations and rising trade barriers; (18) changes in the financial condition of VMwares; and (19) other business effects, including those related to industry, market, economic, political, regulatory and global health conditions. These forward-looking statements have been made since the date of this press release, are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, relevance, value and effect, as well as other risks detailed in the documents submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Value, including the latest VMwares reports on Form 10-K and Form 10 -Q and current reports on Form 8-K that VMware may submit from time to time, which may cause actual results to differ from expectations. VMware assumes no obligation and does not currently intend to update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this publication.

