MGM Resorts International joins USO for 2021 Greetings for the trophy event hosted at The Mirage Hotel & Casino





LAS VEGAS, November 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – In celebration of America’s service members, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) will host the United Service Organization (USO) Experience – Greet the troops honoring the 95 wounded fighters and their guests starting from Thursday, November 4th. In its eleventh year, the five-day program in partnership with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and the USO Las Vegas will be an extended weekend of relaxation, entertainment and visits for active service members traveling from across the country. “We are extremely grateful to all the individuals who have served in the US military, as well as to their families, for all that they have sacrificed to protect and serve. United States“, He said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts International. “It is our privilege now to celebrate the veterans participating in this program by offering them exclusive experiences featuring MGM Resorts and MGM Las Vegas I have to offer. ” Upon arrival at Las Vegas, hundreds of MGM Resorts International employees will gather to welcome the group at The Mirage Resort & Casino, the host property, during a special “wall of gratitude” procession. MGM Resorts employees will also gather in the city center Las Vegas IN Thursday, November 11th to march in the Veterans Day Parade. The USO Experience – Salute to the Troops event will also include a special welcome dinner and excursions in and around Las Vegas AND Southern Nevada. Special stops include Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay, Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage and a concert at Nellis Air Force Base with Gary Sinise and Lt. Dan Band |. “There is no greater honor than to introduce our warriors to a weekend of pleasure and gratitude. It is always humble to be with the patriots who volunteered to defend our way of life and now bear the scars of that courage,” he said. Lisa Marie Riggins, Executive Director, USO National Capital District. “We can not thank MGM Resorts International enough for always opening the red carpet for our body boots.” ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is a S&P 500 global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring the best classroom hotels and casinos, modern meeting and conference spaces, exceptional live and theatrical entertainment experiences and a wide range of restaurants, nightlife and deals. minority. MGM Resorts creates immersive and iconic experiences through its group Las Vegas-inspired brands. MGM Resorts portfolio includes 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most popular resort brands in the industry. The Company 50/50 Venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online games in the US through leading brands in the market, including BetMGM and partypoker. The company is currently pursuing the intended expansion in Asia through the possibility of integrated resort in Japan. Through “Focusing on what matters: Embracing humanity and protecting the planet” philosophy, MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of employees, guests and the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company that have been recognized as one of the most admired companies in the world by FORTUNE magazine. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also contact us @MGMResortsIntl at Tweetand FacebookAND Instagram. Media contacts

