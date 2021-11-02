International
The global death toll from COVID-19 goes to 5 million in less than 2 years
Global death toll by COVID-19 reached 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries, but also those rich in first-class health care systems.
Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil, all middle- and high-income countries, make up one-eighth of the world’s population, but nearly half of all reported deaths. The US alone has recorded over 745,000 lives lost, more than any other nation.
This is a defining moment in our lives, said Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health. What should we do to protect ourselves from reaching another 5 million?
The death toll, as calculated by Johns Hopkins University, is almost equal to the population of Los Angeles and San Francisco combined. It rivals the number of people killed in battles between nations since 1950, according to estimates by the Oslo Peace Research Institute. Globally, COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death, after heart disease and stroke.
The staggering figure is almost certainly an understatement due to limited testing and people dying at home without medical care, especially in poor parts of the world such as India.
The hotspots have shifted over the 22 months since the eruption began, turning various places on the world map red. Now, the virus is hitting Russia, Ukraine and other parts of Eastern Europe, especially where rumors, misinformation and distrust of the government have hampered vaccination efforts. In Ukraine, only 17% of the adult population is fully vaccinated; in Armenia, only 7%.
What is uniquely different about this pandemic is that it hit more high-resource countries, said Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, director of ICAP, a global health center at Columbia University. This is the irony of COVID-19.
The richest nations with the longest lifespans have larger proportions of older people, cancer survivors and residents of nursing homes, all of whom are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, Al-Sadr noted. The poorest countries tend to have higher percentages of children, adolescents and young people who are less likely to become seriously ill with the coronavirus.
India, despite its appalling delta rise that peaked in early May, now has a much lower reported daily death rate than Russia, the US or richer Britain, although there is uncertainty about its figures. .
The apparent disconnect between wealth and health is a paradox that disease experts will ponder for years to come. But the pattern seen on a large scale when nations are compared is different when viewed at a closer distance. Within any rich country, when deaths and infections are recorded, the poorest neighborhoods are hit hardest.
In the US, for example, COVID-19 has taken a large number of people of color and Hispanic, who are more likely than whites to live in poverty and have less access to health care.
When we step out of our microscopes, we see that within countries, the most vulnerable have suffered the most, Ko said.
Wealth has also played a role in promoting global vaccination, with rich countries accused of blocking supplies. The United States and others are already giving booster injections at a time when millions across Africa have not received a single dose, though rich countries are also sending hundreds of millions of shots to the rest of the world.
Africa remains the least vaccinated region in the world, with only 5% of the population of 1.3 billion people fully covered.
“This devastating historic moment reminds us that we are failing most of the world,” UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in a written statement. This is a global disgrace.
In Kampala, Uganda, Cissy Kagaba lost her 62-year-old mother on Christmas day and her 76-year-old father a few days later.
Christmas will never be the same for me, said Kagaba, an anti-corruption activist in the East African country who has gone through numerous anti-virus blockades and where a curfew remains in place.
The pandemic has united the globe in grief and pushed survivors to the breaking point.
Who else is there now? The responsibility is on me. COVID has changed my life, said 32-year-old Reena Kesarwani, a mother of two boys, who was left to manage her late husband’s modest hardware store in a village in India.
Her husband, Anand Babu Kesarwani, died at the age of 38 during the coronavirus outbreak in India earlier this year. It defeated one of the most chronically unfinished public health systems in the world and killed tens of thousands after hospitals ran out of oxygen and medicine.
In Bergamo, Italy, once the site of the West’s first deadly wave, 51-year-old Fabrizio Fidanza was stripped of his last farewell as his 86-year-old father was dying in hospital. He is still trying to come to terms with the loss more than a year later.
I have never seen him in the last month, Fidanza said during a visit to his father’s grave. It was the worst moment. But coming here every week helps me.
Today, 92% of Bergamo’s eligible population has been vaccinated, at least one of Italy’s highest vaccination rates. Chief of medicine at Pope John XXIII Hospital, Dr. Stefano Fagiuoli, said that he believes that this is a clear result of the collective trauma of the city, when the wailing of ambulances was continuous.
In Lake City, Florida, LaTasha Graham, 38, still receives mail almost daily for her 17-year-old daughter, JoKeria, who died of COVID-19 in August, just days before starting her final year of school. secondary. The teenager, who was buried with her hat and dress, wanted to become a traumatic surgeon.
I know she would have made it. I know she would have been where she wanted to go, her mother said.
In Rio de Janeiro, Erika Machado scanned the list of names engraved on a long, corrugated stainless steel sculpture standing in the Penitencia cemetery as a tribute to some of COVID-19’s Brazilian victims. Then she found out: Wagner Machado, her father.
My father was the love of my life, my best friend, said Machado, 40, a saleswoman who traveled from Sao Paulo to see her father’s name. He was everything to me.
___
AP reporters Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chhitpalgarh, India; Cara Anna in Nairobi, Kenya; Rodney Muhumuza in Kampala, Uganda; Kelly Kennedy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Colleen Barry in Bergamo, Italy; and Diane Jeantet in Rio de Janeiro contributed.
