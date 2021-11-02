Lions International gives John R. Massaua the highest award | tidings





The AMESBURY International Lions Club Foundation awarded the Amesbury Lion John R. Massaua his Melvin Jones Scholarship Award, the highest recognition given by the Lions to those who have provided outstanding humanitarian services to their communities and beyond. Amesbury Lions Club President Paul Eastman honored Massauan with the award at the two-week club meeting on October 26th. Eastman spoke of Massau’s commitment and commitment to helping the club be positive and successful, but he also spoke extensively about Massau’s other service, including his work with Our Neighbors’ Desk, where he served as a volunteer project manager. full-time for planning, design. construction management and launch of the Jardis-Taylor Center. Massaua was a founding officer of the Jaycees in Beacon Falls, Connecticut. Later, as a member of the Rotary Club in Maine, he was appointed a member of Paul Harris, the organization’s highest honor. Massaua had a 30-year career in senior executive positions in the retail and wholesale industry, which included being a founding officer for Staples the Office Superstore. Massaua then pursued a service career, spending the last 10 years before retiring advising small businesses and teaching potential entrepreneurs as a Price-Babson member at South Main University. After retiring in 2010, Massaua moved with his wife, Janice, to Amesbury, where the service became his main target, not only joining the Lions, but taking on a four-year role as a self-taught parish webmaster of the Holy Family. , and has served 11 years on its finance committee. As an Amesbury lion, Massaua, who now lives in Stratham, New Hampshire, has been co-chair of the annual golf tournament for several years and serves on the scholarship committee. In 2018, he was recognized as the Lion of the Year in Amesburys and in 2019 as the Unsung Hero of the Amesbury Lions. The International Lions Club Foundation has designated Massauan as the Lion of Devotion. Within the last few years, Massaua has been diagnosed with interstitial pulmonary fibrosis, a terminal disease for which there is no known cure, so he is working with the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation to spread awareness and raise money in search of a cure.

