‘It was horrible’: Couple stranded at Tampa International says no notice of cancellation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) For the second time in a few weeks, a major airline is trying to get back on track after canceling hundreds of flights.

American Airlines canceled more than 1,800 flights this weekend and those problems continued Monday.

It was extremely stressful; it was awful, Keith and Mary Ehmann said of their experience at Tampa International Airport on Sunday.

They said they spent 11 hours at the airport on Sunday trying to get home and had to return on Monday to try again.

“I never received an email,” said Keith Ehmann. “We just got here and learned that our flight to Charlotte had been canceled.”

At Tampa International, 25 US Airlines flights were canceled on Sunday and eight were delayed. On Monday morning, two flights were canceled and some delayed.

American Airlines said the windy conditions in Texas triggered a chain reaction of delays and staff shortages also came into play, similar to issues affecting Southwest a few weeks ago.

“People were shouting,” said Keith Ehmann. nice here.

Ehmann’s had to pay for a hotel for Sunday night and hoped the airlines would reimburse them for the full amount.

Instead of Charlotte, Ehmann’s flew to Philadelphia and returned home Monday afternoon.

After wasting time and money, Ehmann said airlines should plan accordingly.

“Shorten your flights,” said Keith Ehmann. “Roll the number of staff you have in order to be able to manage your flights. They took our money. Now I would have to try to get a refund at the hotel.

American Airlines said it will hire more pilots and vacation booking agents.

“In the case of American Airlines, many of them paid a lot of employees to leave last year,” said Nexstar travel expert Seth Kaplan. “They were not allowed to fire many people because of the money they received from the federal government, but they could offer people incentives to retire early. They did it and now here they are with a shortage of employees. “Now these airlines are competing for the same people as all the other companies.”

Kaplan said trips can experience the same headaches during the busy holiday season.

“Unfortunately, I do not think you can do this in terms of booking a different airline, because what we see here is that it appears on an airline, and last month we may have thought, I will not book Southwest , ”He said. “Ill the American book. “Well, that would not have helped you now.”

Kaplan recommends flexibility when booking holiday trips this season.

“If you try to plan Thanksgiving for arriving at the airport just hours before the start of the meal, we see that things have not been as reliable lately as usual, so you may want to leave a little slowly. “on your schedule,” he said.

Kaplan offered these tips if your flights are canceled:

Being proactive and telling the airline how flexible you are. If your flight to Fort Lauderdale is canceled, these days the airlines do a pretty good job of finding you the next available place in Fort Lauderdale. But maybe the other open place is in Miami or West Palm Beach. If yes, tell the airline. They will not assume it.

: Not only can this save you money on most airlines, but sometimes when a last minute option becomes available – e.g. another flight departing from another gate – the first thing an agent will ask you is: Have you checked any baggage? Redirecting a luggage takes time and they may be willing to let you run to the flight only if you do not have to deal with a checked baggage. Entering the queue but also phone calls : If you are at the airport and you are told to wait in a long line to talk to an agent for alternative plans after your flight is canceled, board the line but also call the airline from your mobile at the same time. Especially if your flight is canceled, you are likely to compete against everyone else on your flight for just a few remaining seats on another flight. Call centers are busy, butwhetheryou go to an agent on the phone before you get to the front of the line, you may be able to grab one of those few remaining seats before anyone else does.

To check the status of a flight arriving or departing from Tampa International Airport,Click here.